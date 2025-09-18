Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation Expands Statewide with First Reno Scholarship

Hayden of Reno Ice, the first recipient of a Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation scholarship beyond Las Vegas.

Las Vegas–based Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation awards first Reno scholarship, marking the start of statewide expansion.

This scholarship proves our mission is bigger than one city—hockey should be accessible for every child in Nevada.” — Gina Usufzy, CEO

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down financial barriers for youth hockey players, is proud to announce the award of its first scholarship in Reno, Nevada. This milestone marks the beginning of the foundation’s expansion beyond Las Vegas, bringing opportunity and support to families across the state.Since its founding, the Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation has worked tirelessly to ensure that no child is left behind simply because of the high costs associated with hockey. The foundation has provided scholarships, equipment, and assistance to hundreds of families in Southern Nevada. Now, with increasing demand and visibility, the mission is extending into Northern Nevada.“This is more than just awarding a scholarship,” said Gina Usufzy, CEO of the Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation. “It’s proof that our mission is resonating far beyond Las Vegas. Families across the state are looking for support, and we’re proud to begin making that impact in Reno.”Hockey is one of the fastest-growing sports in Nevada, but it is also among the most expensive for families. Equipment costs, ice time, and travel can quickly add up, making the sport inaccessible for many. The Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation exists to change that reality. By covering fees, providing gear, and helping with other expenses, the foundation makes it possible for kids to focus on what matters most — playing the game they love.The Reno scholarship represents not just a single award, but the start of a broader vision: a statewide presence where every child in Nevada has the chance to lace up their skates and step onto the ice, regardless of income level.“Our goal is simple,” added Usufzy. “No child should be left behind because of financial obstacles. Whether in Las Vegas, Reno, or beyond, we are committed to making hockey accessible for all.”The expansion into Reno follows a wave of interest from families outside of Las Vegas, many of whom have discovered the foundation online and reached out for support. This momentum has opened the door for the Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation to take its mission statewide, with Reno as the first step.In addition to awarding scholarships, the foundation also oversees the Las Vegas Ice Warriors, a youth hockey program that has given hundreds of children the opportunity to grow through the sportThe foundation now invites donors, community partners, and supporters to join in its growth. Contributions directly fund scholarships, equipment, and resources for youth hockey players in need. Every dollar raised helps ensure that hockey is not a privilege for a few, but an opportunity for all.To make a donation or learn more about the Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation, please visit www.hockeyforkids.org About the Jake Kielbs Hockey FoundationThe Jake Kielbs Hockey Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial support, equipment, and opportunities for youth hockey players. Founded in Las Vegas, NV, the foundation’s mission is to eliminate financial barriers and make hockey accessible to all children. Since its inception, the foundation has supported hundreds of young athletes, helping them pursue their passion for the game while building character, teamwork, and lifelong skills.

