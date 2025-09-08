Frankie’s Five O’Clock Pour Launches Online – A Family Wine Brand with Heart, Story, and a Whole Lot of Pouring

Gina Usufzy and her grandfather, Frank Minutella — the original “five o’clock” pourman.

Inspired by Papa’s legacy, Frankie’s Five O’Clock Pour invites customers to pour with purpose, share stories, and claim their seat at the family table.

Papa always said, ‘It’s five o’clock somewhere.’ But it was never about the time — it was about being together.” — Gina Usufzy

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some people build brands. Others build legacies. Frankie’s Five O’Clock Pour is a little of both — a family-run wine company started in memory of Papa (Frank Minutella), who believed there was never a wrong time to pour a glass and share a moment.Now, that spirit lives on — in every bottle.“Papa always said, ‘It’s five o’clock somewhere,’” says founder Gina Usufzy. “But it wasn’t really about the time. It was about being together.”When the Clock Started to Change-In the last few years of his life, as his health declined, the time to pour started to come earlier and earlier.“We’d find ourselves pouring before lunch,” Gina shares. “He’d slide his glass across the table and say, ‘Fill her up.’ That’s when I realized — the wine wasn’t just about drinking. It was about slowing down, sitting together, and not wasting what time we had left.”That feeling — that any time could be the right time — became the heart of the brand.Wine That Pours Into Something Bigger-Frankie’s isn’t just another wine on the shelf — it’s the kind of wine that sits on the table, opens up conversations, and brings people closer.Every bottle supports:– A family-owned business built on tradition and love– The soon-to-launch The Frank Minutella Legacy Foundation, supporting youth, storytelling, and community development– A mission to keep the table full, the glasses poured, and the stories aliveNow Shipping Nationwide (With Free Shipping Always)Frankie’s Five O’Clock Pour is now available for direct-to-consumer shipping in states where licensed, with all orders shipping free.All bundles are mix and match, letting customers build their own combination of wines with pricing that rewards gathering:1 Bottle – $403 Bottles – $996 Bottles – $16012 Bottles – $300Available varietals include:– 2022 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon– 2024 Russian River Valley Chardonnay– 2024 Napa Valley Rosé– 2022 Central Coast Red Blend – Coming Late September 2025Each wine is vinted and bottled in California using grapes sourced from Paso Robles, Russian River Valley, and the Central Coast.About Frankie’s Five O’Clock PourFrankie’s is a tribute, a thank-you, and a table full of heart. It’s what happens when legacy meets wine — when a granddaughter decides to bottle up what mattered most. Not just the wine, but the stories that came with it.Because five o’clock was never about the clock.So, whatever the hour, make it Frankie’s.We left an open seat at the table. Won’t you join us?To learn more or place your order, visit:

