Gina Usufzy Launches 'Maverick and the Big Game' to Inspire a New Generation of Young Athletes

Cover Art Gina

The New Children's Book Series Gives Back to Young Hockey Players in Need for Every Book Sale

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Usufzy—author, hockey mom, and youth sports advocate—proudly announces the release of her debut children’s book, Maverick and the Big Game. The book is the first in a powerful new series designed to inspire young readers through heartwarming stories about teamwork, resilience, and the thrill of sports. The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player series is designed for young readers aged 4-10, especially those passionate about sports. The books encourage resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship through the engaging adventures of Maverick, a young hockey player who faces the challenges of growing up in the world of competitive sports.“Hockey is more than just a game—it’s a way for kids to build confidence, resilience, and lifelong friendships. That’s the heart of Maverick’s story,” says Gina Usufzy. “Through the power of storytelling, I want to inspire young athletes to dream big, work hard, and never give up—on the ice and in life. I created this book because I’ve seen how much sports can shape kids—not just on the ice, but in life,” says Usufzy. “Through Maverick’s journey, I want kids to understand that showing up, supporting your team, and believing in yourself matters far more than a scoreboard.”The series, which has already resonated with young athletes, parents, and educators alike, also supports youth hockey programs and scholarships through book sales and outreach. A portion of the proceeds from Maverick and the Big Game will benefit youth hockey initiatives, including the Hockey for Kids scholarship program ( www.hockeyforkids.org ).As a passionate advocate for youth sports, Usufzy has been deeply involved in the youth hockey community, where she has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of sports. “I started writing these books because I wanted to create stories that not only entertain kids but also teach them important life lessons about dedication, teamwork, and overcoming challenges,” Usufzy explains.In addition to expanding her book series, Gina is also exploring opportunities to turn The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player into a cartoon series to further spread the message of resilience and teamwork to young viewers.Maverick and the Big Game is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers. Visit www.maverickshockeyadventures.com to learn more about the book series, upcoming releases, and how Maverick is becoming a powerful brand for young athletes everywhere.For more information about Gina Usufzy and The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player, please visit www.maverickshockeyadventures.com About Gina UsufzyGina Usufzy is a passionate storyteller and youth hockey advocate dedicated to inspiring young readers through engaging and meaningful stories. As the creator of The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player series, Gina combines her love for hockey with her commitment to fostering resilience, teamwork, and perseverance in children. She is also an active participant in youth hockey programs, where she helps young players reach their full potential on and off the ice.

