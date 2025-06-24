Northrop Grumman to Interview for Over 100 Manufacturing Technician Positions in Iuka

Jackson, MS –

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) is pleased to announce that Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems will host in-person interview days in the Iuka, Mississippi, area on July 8 and 9 to fill over 100 Manufacturing Technician opportunities. Northrop Grumman’s Aeronautics Systems Sector is an innovative provider of proven manned and unmanned air systems and is experiencing growth at the Iuka, Mississippi site.

These manufacturing technicians will be team members who will help deliver the precision and reliability needed for the next-generation aeronautical programs. Northrop Grumman employees can expect competitive pay based on experience and a comprehensive total rewards package that includes health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) matching. Relocation expenses may be available.

Interested job seekers should visit mdes.ms.gov/ng.

A Northrop Grumman Talent Acquisition Team member will review your resume and contact you directly to schedule an interview if your skills and experience align with current openings.

To learn more about Northrop Grumman, visit https://www.northropgrumman.com/