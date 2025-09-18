Connor M. Warman Unveils 'A Feast of Shadows' - A Gripping Tale of Art, Addiction, and Redemption in 1920s Paris

Author Connor M. Warman

IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connor M. Warman announces the release of his long-awaited novel, A Feast of Shadows, a deeply human narrative set in 1920s Paris. Blending themes of creativity, despair, and resilience, the story unfolds the complexities of the human spirit and its power to endure.A Light and Darkness StoryIt is a story of a wounded Parisian author, Julian Duval, whose genius has been blunted through alcohol and regrets. After having been renowned as a beautiful voice, Julian walks through the cafes and boulevards of the city as a ghost of his old self. His shabbiness of taste conceals a man who is troubled by self-doubt, lost manuscripts, and friendships that his own self-imposed isolation has ruined.Generational Themes That Speak To Each OtherA Feast of Shadows is a period drama, but more than that, it is a story about anyone who has struggled with self-doubt or has been weighed down by the burden of their own history. The prose of Warman makes the streets, cafes, and artistic circles of Paris come to life and plunges the readers into an atmosphere filled with creativity and casts long shadows of melancholy and loss.A Witness to Strength and ImaginationMore than a novel, A Feast of Shadows reflects the struggles of artists, dreamers, and ordinary people confronting their inner shadows. Through Julian’s story, Warman invites readers to reflect on creativity, strength, and the choices that shape identity.AvailabilityThis book is now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, as well as independent bookstores across the country.About the AuthorConnor M. Warman is an American writer born in Barrington, Illinois, whose lifelong interest in storytelling has been influenced by legendary figures in the literary world like Ernest Hemingway, Mark Twain, Harper Lee, and Charles Dickens. An excellent storyteller with a keen admiration of old literature and the ability to bring emotional depth to his prose, Warman creates a story that transcends time and space.About the BookA Feast of Shadows tells the evocative story of Julian Duval, a once-promising writer torn between self-destruction and redemption. With themes of art, addiction, friendship, and hope, it is both a love letter to creativity and a moving meditation on humanity’s search for light in darkness.ContactAuthor: Connor M. WarmanBook: A Feast of ShadowsEmail: cwarman7@gmail.comPublisher: Hampton Publishers

