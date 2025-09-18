Connor M. Warman Unveils 'A Feast of Shadows' - A Gripping Tale of Art, Addiction, and Redemption in 1920s Paris
A Light and Darkness Story
It is a story of a wounded Parisian author, Julian Duval, whose genius has been blunted through alcohol and regrets. After having been renowned as a beautiful voice, Julian walks through the cafes and boulevards of the city as a ghost of his old self. His shabbiness of taste conceals a man who is troubled by self-doubt, lost manuscripts, and friendships that his own self-imposed isolation has ruined.
Generational Themes That Speak To Each Other
A Feast of Shadows is a period drama, but more than that, it is a story about anyone who has struggled with self-doubt or has been weighed down by the burden of their own history. The prose of Warman makes the streets, cafes, and artistic circles of Paris come to life and plunges the readers into an atmosphere filled with creativity and casts long shadows of melancholy and loss.
A Witness to Strength and Imagination
More than a novel, A Feast of Shadows reflects the struggles of artists, dreamers, and ordinary people confronting their inner shadows. Through Julian’s story, Warman invites readers to reflect on creativity, strength, and the choices that shape identity.
Availability
This book is now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, as well as independent bookstores across the country.
https://a.co/d/cKrJtJQ
About the Author
Connor M. Warman is an American writer born in Barrington, Illinois, whose lifelong interest in storytelling has been influenced by legendary figures in the literary world like Ernest Hemingway, Mark Twain, Harper Lee, and Charles Dickens. An excellent storyteller with a keen admiration of old literature and the ability to bring emotional depth to his prose, Warman creates a story that transcends time and space.
About the Book
A Feast of Shadows tells the evocative story of Julian Duval, a once-promising writer torn between self-destruction and redemption. With themes of art, addiction, friendship, and hope, it is both a love letter to creativity and a moving meditation on humanity’s search for light in darkness.
Contact
Author: Connor M. Warman
Book: A Feast of Shadows
Email: cwarman7@gmail.com
Publisher: Hampton Publishers
