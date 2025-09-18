Inside the life of a TxDOT signal technician

Sept. 18, 2025

By Tila Grant

DALLAS — Imagine North Texas at rush hour: Cars streaming down roadways, intersections humming with activity, and traffic lights blinking in perfect rhythm. Behind the scenes, a group of unsung heroes work tirelessly—often before dawn, sometimes through the night—to keep it all running smoothly.

The signal technicians at TxDOT are the quiet conductors behind the scenes, ensuring traffic flows smoothly. Covering every corner of the state, this versatile crew installs, repairs, and troubleshoots not just traffic signals. They also maintain the vital communication, illumination, and data systems that keep Texas highways safe and efficient.

Take DeMarcus Horton, for example. A signal tech who joined TxDOT less than a year ago, Horton has quickly become a vital part of the team.

“I’ve been loving working at TxDOT so far,” Horton said. “The work-life balance is great, and safety is a big priority. We’re all about making it home to our families while getting the job done right.”

Despite coming from a towing background with no prior experience in traffic systems, Horton dove into the role with enthusiasm.

“The training has been solid,” Horton said. “There’s been so much of it, I can’t even list it all—but they really make sure you’re comfortable and confident out in the field.”

A typical day starts around 6 a.m., with team meetings to review damage reports and plan the day’s tasks. After a safety briefing, the crew loads up their gear and heads out to tackle whatever the road throws at them.

“Every day is different,” Horton says. “Some days are longer than others depending on what’s broken and what needs to be replaced.”

And then there are the emergency call-outs—those late-night emergencies when a signal goes down and the team springs into action. Horton recalls his first major call-out vividly: a traffic cabinet had been knocked down in Ennis.

“I was nervous, but we got it done. It was a Saturday morning, and by the time we finished, I felt proud,” Horton said.

Be it weather damage, vehicle collisions, or power outages, the team is always ready to respond.

“It can be stressful,” Horton admits, “especially when the public is depending on you to get traffic moving again. But we do our best to minimize delays and keep everyone safe.”

From early mornings to midnight emergencies, TxDOT signal technicians are a dedicated crew making a big impact. And for DeMarcus Horton, it’s more than just a job — it’s a chance to serve his community and grow in a career he’s proud of.