XMPro Cited as Case Study in Gartner® Research: Emerging Tech: Where Generative AI Works, Will Soon Work, May Never Work

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, a provider of industrial AI software for asset-intensive industries, today announced it has been cited as a case study in the Gartnerreport Emerging Tech: Where Generative AI Works, Will Soon Work, and May Never Work, published September 16, 2025.The report examines where generative AI (GenAI) delivers value today, emerging use cases that will drive future opportunities, and potential barriers to adoption. According to the research, "emerging GenAI use cases will evolve around multimodal AI capabilities, domain-specialized language models and agentic automation." (1)XMPro is cited as a case study example of Agentic AI Enables New Task Automation specifically demonstrating "the art of the possible with agentic AI." The report highlights how an Australian water utility is using XMPro's fully autonomous, collaborative, multiagent offering to help run their facility through a production pilot of a multiagent solution for remote infrastructure management built on language models and digital twins.According to the Gartner research, XMPro's solution employs three primary agents: "A reservoir ops agent, which maintains water at sufficient levels; An energy-efficiency agent, which forecasts when it is most cost-effective to pump; A maintenance agent, which monitors assets for predictive maintenance." (1)"In our opinion, this recognition validates our pioneering work in agentic AI for industrial operations," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "While much of the GenAI market focuses on content creation and customer service applications, we've developed production-ready agentic systems that autonomously manage critical infrastructure. Our multiagent approach demonstrates how AI can move beyond simple automation to intelligent, collaborative decision-making in mission-critical environments where reliability and safety are paramount."The report identifies agentic AI as one of three key technology disruptors that will shape future GenAI use cases, alongside domain-specialized language models and multimodal AI capabilities. Gartner notes that "agentic AI represents a significant evolution of AI automation that will create massive use case opportunity" and highlights XMPro's implementation as an example of how agentic AI is "unlocking entirely new use cases and task automation previously unobtainable." (1)XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework enable the deployment of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, reason, plan, and act autonomously while maintaining bounded autonomy through governance controls. This approach addresses the market's need for trusted automation by providing explainable decision-making processes and maintaining human oversight capabilities.XMPro's agentic AI solutions are available immediately for organizations seeking to implement autonomous AI agents for industrial operations, manufacturing processes, and asset management applications.(1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Where Generative AI Works, Will Soon Work, and May Never Work, Danielle Casey, 16 September 2025.Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

