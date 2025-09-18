XMPro Cited as example in the 2025 Gartner® Conquer Churn and Drive Growth With Modern Product Flexibility Research

XMPro Cited in Gartner Research: Conquer Churn and Drive Growth With Modern Product Flexibility

Industrial AI Platform Cited for Enabling Customer Customization Without IT Resources

Rather than forcing industrial customers to conform to rigid software structures, we provide the flexibility to adapt our platform to specific business needs while maintaining speed and reliability” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a provider of industrial AI software for asset-intensive industries, today announced it has been cited in the Gartner report Conquer Churn and Drive Growth With Modern Product Flexibility, published September 9, 2025.The report examines how technology providers can address customer demands for both rapid time-to-value from off-the-shelf solutions and the flexibility to adapt those solutions to unique business processes and data requirements. According to the research, "providers are in an impossible position, with buyers demanding faster time-to-value of off-the-shelf solutions but also immense flexibility to adapt those solutions to their unique processes and data." (1)XMPro is cited as an example in the "Customize with a tool" approach, where customers want to buy an application with the ability to customize it to their business without requiring extensive IT resources."In our opinion, this recognition validates our approach of putting customization control directly into the hands of business users," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "Our industrial customers operate in complex environments with unique processes, equipment configurations, and operational requirements. Rather than forcing them to conform to rigid software structures, we provide the flexibility to adapt our platform to their specific business needs while maintaining the speed and reliability they require for mission-critical operations."The report identifies three key types of flexibility that affect business relationships: customer flexibility, provider flexibility, and deployment flexibility. XMPro addresses customer flexibility through its low-code approach that allows business technologists to implement changes independently of IT departments. The platform's modular architecture places particular emphasis on connectors and equipment or process models, addressing the wide range of applications that XMPro's industrial customers use.XMPro's approach to product flexibility helps industrial organizations avoid the common challenges identified in the report, including integration issues, limited customization features, and vendor lock-in. By providing both out-of-the-box functionality and extensive customization capabilities, XMPro enables customers to achieve faster time-to-value while retaining the flexibility to adapt to changing business requirements and emerging technologies.The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines this flexibility with industrial-grade reliability, allowing customers in manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors to customize their operational intelligence solutions without compromising performance or safety requirements.XMPro's flexible industrial AI solutions are available immediately for organizations seeking to implement customizable operational intelligence platforms that can adapt to their unique business processes and requirements.(1) Source: Gartner, Conquer Churn and Drive Growth With Modern Product Flexibility, John Santoro, Kelli Smith, Nicholas Carter, 9 September 2025.Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

