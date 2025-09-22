FlavorCloud and Airwallex Partner to Power Cross-Border Shipping and Global Payments for Ecommerce Businesses

Empowering ecommerce brands to grow global sales with intelligent shipping and payment solutions amid shifting trade dynamics

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlavorCloud, the leading AI powered cross border logistics platform for ecommerce brands, today announced a partnership with Airwallex , the global payments and financial platform for modern businesses. This collaboration brings together two innovative solutions to simplify international expansion for online merchants—combining intelligent, affordable and compliant global shipping with fast, cost-effective cross-border payments.Amid volatile trade conditions and shifting regulations , ecommerce merchants are increasingly seeking growth beyond their home markets. Global ecommerce offers a vital path to diversify revenue and remain competitive, driving demand for solutions that simplify cross border operations and help businesses adapt quickly.With a combined FlavorCloud and Airwallex solution, ecommerce businesses can access a complementary solution that enables:● End-to-end international shipping, customs and compliance with AI-powered product classification, guaranteed landed cost calculations, delivery duty paid (DDP) shipping services, customs clearance, and dynamic carrier selection to 220+ countries through FlavorCloud.● Multi-currency payment capabilities and global financial infrastructure from Airwallex, allowing merchants to collect, hold, and pay in more than 60 currencies.“Global commerce should be frictionless,” said Maia Benson, Chief Business Officer at FlavorCloud. “By partnering with Airwallex, we’re empowering brands to scale internationally with confidence—handling shipping and payments with two industry leading solutions. In today’s unpredictable market, businesses are actively searching for reliable ways to drive growth. FlavorCloud’s average customer has seen cross border sales soar by 76% year over year , underscoring the growth potential for brands ready to embrace global opportunity.”“Airwallex is building the future of global banking, enabling businesses to operate anywhere, anytime,” said Philipp Reichardt, VP, Enterprise, Americas. “Together with FlavorCloud, we’re removing barriers to global growth for ecommerce merchants, making it easier than ever to reach customers around the world. We’re especially excited to officially announce this joint solution for Canadian brands at Ecom North, and look forward to showing how our collaboration can help Canadian and other international brands thrive globally.”Learn More at Ecom NorthFlavorCloud and Airwallex will showcase their joint solution at Ecom North, taking place September 23 and 24th in Toronto, Canada. Attendees can explore how the partnership transforms global ecommerce and meet with experts from both companies.For more information or to schedule a meeting at Ecom North, visit https://flavorcloud.com or www.airwallex.com About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, AI enabled cross-border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.About Airwallex CanadaAirwallex is a leading financial platform building the future of global banking for modern businesses. By combining proprietary infrastructure with software and AI, Airwallex is reimagining how businesses manage accounts, access capital, control spend, and embed financial services.Designed to replace fragmented, legacy systems, Airwallex offers a unified platform for global financial operations – providing everything from multi-currency business accounts to payments to spend management and embedded financial products.Founded in Melbourne and trusted by over 150,000 businesses worldwide – including TikTok, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, and SHEIN. Airwallex is powering a new era of global banking without borders.Learn more at www.airwallex.com

