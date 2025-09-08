Maia Benson, FlavorCloud Chief Business Officer, Named Recipient of 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

Award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship & examples set a foundation for women in all levels of company supply chain networks

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive , the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Maia Benson, Chief Business Officer at FlavorCloud , as one of the winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.Maia Benson’s career spans Fortune 500s, high-growth startups, and venture capital, where she’s built and scaled SaaS businesses that redefine global commerce. With more than a decade of transformative leadership in the industry, Maia has launched and scaled groundbreaking programs at Pitney Bowes, Shopify, and most recently at FlavorCloud, the leading AI-powered cross border logistics platform for ecommerce brands. Her work has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, from building international shipping platforms to driving tremendous revenue growth and leading conversations on tariffs and trade.“Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “In correlation with the theme of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they’re strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s winners.”“Supply chain is where atoms meet electrons—it’s the ultimate intersection of the physical and digital worlds,” said Maia Benson, Chief Business Officer at FlavorCloud. “It’s exciting to be recognized among the leaders driving change in supply chain, an industry that’s solving some of the most complex and exciting problems of our time. FlavorCloud is redefining what’s possible in cross-border logistics. I’m proud to be part of a team that’s pushing boundaries and delivering AI-powered cross border solutions that help brands grow globally with confidence.”Go to https://sdce.me/rxh91fyk to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 18-20, 2025 in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, AI enabled cross-border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets

