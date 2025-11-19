FlavorCloud Ranked Number 298 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

FlavorCloud Attributes 256% Revenue Growth to Launching the Industry’s First AI-Powered Cross Border Commerce Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlavorCloud , the leading AI- powered cross border logistics platform for ecommerce brands, today announced it ranked #298 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. FlavorCloud grew 256% during this period.FlavorCloud’s chief executive officer, Rathna Sharad, credits deeply understanding the complexity of global trade domain, the challenges ecommerce merchants’ face to scale and solving those needs with continuous product innovation and automation for the company’s 256% revenue growth. She said, "Innovation and solving complex business problems with automation has always been at the heart of FlavorCloud. Being named to the Deloitte Fast 500 for the second year in a row is a testament to how we continuously push boundaries to simplify global commerce. Our growth is driven by building technology that removes friction and complexity, keeping merchants at the center of everything we do. We’re proud to empower brands to expand globally with confidence and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers worldwide.”“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”FlavorCloud previously ranked #166 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024.FlavorCloud has continued to build on its innovative history with several new market launches this year: Flash AI – This AI-powered tool automates the classification of harmonized tariff system codes (HS codes) and calculates landed costs in real time. Merchants benefit from eliminating duty overpayments and customs delays, thanks to its 98%+ accuracy and zero manual input requirement.• Localized Market Pricing – This recommendation engine allows merchants to set customized prices for each market and SKU. It accounts for duties, taxes, tariffs, and fees, providing shoppers with a seamless, localized checkout experience that increases global conversion rates and maintains brand margins.• Canadian Outbound Shipping Network – The enhanced Canada-focused network offers international shipping directly from Canada to 220+ countries. Bypassing the US, it guarantees DDP shipments, provides multiple service options, helps Canadian brands expand globally, and avoids unnecessary tariffs.• B2B Air Freight Network – Whether shipping wholesale airfreight, creating new trade routes for M2C, or supporting B2B2C drop shipping from manufacturers, FlavorCloud’s B2B air freight network helps brands move inventory efficiently and compliantly, offering full visibility with DDP clearance rails.To learn more about FlavorCloud, go to https://flavorcloud.com About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, AI-enabled cross border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.

