Fenix Expands ACE Series with the 3000 Lumen PD36R ACE Flashlight

Fenix PD36R ACE Flashlight - Front Fenix PD36R ACE Flashlight - Side Fenix PD36R ACE Flashlight - Tail Fenix PD36R ACE Flashlight - Set Button Fenix PD36R ACE Flashlight - Beam Performance

The PD36R ACE delivers 3000 lumens, long runtimes, and ACE Series control with a compact, durable design.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , the U.S. distributor of Fenix high-performance lighting tools, is pleased to announce the launch of the Fenix PD36R ACE Rechargeable Flashlight , the newest member of the Fenix ACE Series . Designed for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike, the PD36R ACE combines impressive brightness with a new level of control.Delivering up to 3000 lumens of output and a beam that reaches 1362ft (415m), the PD36R ACE is engineered for users who require both power and precision. In addition to its ultra-bright lumen count, its standout feature is the exclusive SET button, located beneath the flashlight’s neck. This function enables users to choose how the light operates: Turbo-only output, a simplified three-mode range, or the full suite of modes, including Eco through Turbo, with the ability to deactivate strobe if desired. This operational flexibility makes the PD36R ACE adaptable to a wide range of applications, from tactical scenarios to everyday use.The flashlight is built from A6061-T6 aluminum with a premium HAIII hard-anodized finish, ensuring toughness for demanding environments. It also features a hidden USB-C charging port that enhances its IP68 waterproof rating. The PD36R ACE is powered by an included 5000mAh, supported by a battery-level indicator so users can monitor readiness at a glance. Measuring just 5.75 inches in length and weighing 6.41 ounces, the PD36R ACE delivers runtimes of more than 63 hours on Eco.The Fenix PD36R ACE brings together high-output performance, customizable operation, and rugged design in one compact tool. Whether for work, outdoor exploration, or emergency readiness, this flashlight offers the power and control users need to adapt to any situation.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix PD36R ACE Flashlights - More Power. More Control - 3000 Lumens + SET Control Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.