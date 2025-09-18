ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 19-22)
PHOENIX – Two freeway closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Sept. 19-22), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Other freeway restrictions or ramp closures also are planned. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange near downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) for scheduled maintenance. Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Country Club Drive and I-10 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley and Mesa drives also closed. Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) to reach I-10 near the Broadway Curve. Westbound US 60 drivers exiting at Country Club Drive can consider using westbound Baseline or Broadway roads. Note: Eastbound US 60 narrowed to three lanes overnight between I-10 and Rural Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 22). Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue and eastbound off-ramp at Rural Road closed.
- Southbound/Eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Vee Quiva Way and 17th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 20) for pavement maintenance. Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) right two lanes closed between Gilbert and Cooper roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 20) and from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Gilbert Road and westbound off-ramp at Cooper Road closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and plan on using other nearby ramps. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Price Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 21). Consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Dobson Road. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McQueen Road and eastbound off-ramp at Cooper Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 20).
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
