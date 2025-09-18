ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 19-22)

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange

between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange

between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange

between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange

between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange

Westbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

closed

between Country Club Drive and I-10 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

(Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance.

Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley and Mesa drives also closed. Detours

: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) to reach I-10 near the Broadway Curve. Westbound US 60 drivers exiting at Country Club Drive can consider using westbound Baseline or Broadway roads.

Note

:

Eastbound US 60 narrowed to three lanes

overnight

between I-10 and Rural Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Sept. 22).

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed