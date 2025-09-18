DPH Issues Administrative Order to Revoke Cottonwood Villas License

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 18, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) issued an administrative order revoking the license of Cottonwood Villas, a Community Residential Care Facility (also referred to as assisted living facilities) in Bishopville, South Carolina, effective 45 days from the issuance of the order.

DPH determined this action was appropriate to protect the health and well-being of the facility’s residents. The facility may appeal DPH’s decision in accordance with applicable law. DPH is monitoring this matter.

DPH determined that Cottonwood Villas was in violation of state regulations for Community Residential Care Facilities. DPH also determined Cottonwood Villas engaged in conduct or practices detrimental to the health or safety of the facility’s residents. A full list of violations can be found in the administrative order.

“It is the responsibility of community residential care facilities to operate in compliance with all applicable laws,” said Gwen Thompson, DPH’s Director of Healthcare Quality. “Our ultimate goal is for all of our state’s community residential care facilities to operate in accordance with these laws, which exist to establish standards for protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the residents they care for. If a facility creates a dangerous living condition, we will take actions to protect residents, who are always our top priority.”

DPH regulates South Carolina’s community residential care facilities to ensure they provide quality care to their residents as required by state laws and regulations. Through complaint investigations, routine inspections, and regular communications with facilities and industry stakeholders, DPH works to ensure community residential care facilities have the resources and information they need for operating in compliance with state laws and regulations.

Learn more about DPH’s role with permitting community residential care facilities and find applicable state regulations at dph.sc.gov/professionals/healthcare-quality. To search public records for enforcement actions taken by DPH against facilities in South Carolina, visit this page.

This facility may also be subject to additional state or federal laws.

DPH encourages the public to use an online complaint form if they suspect any type of wrongdoing or unsafe conditions at a health care facility or service regulated by DPH. Anyone unable to submit a health facility complaint online can call DPH at 1-800-922-6735 and indicate that they wish to file a complaint against a health facility or service, and DPH will follow-up as needed.

###