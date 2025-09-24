Appara Launches Estate Administration Solution to Streamline Probate and Estate Work for Legal Professionals

Dagney Benton, Head of Business – Estates

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appara, the all-in-one automation platform for modern legal professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of Appara Estate Admin , a powerful new solution designed to simplify and accelerate probate and estate administration.With this launch, legal professionals in British Columbia and Ontario can now manage estate matters in the same platform they already trust for corporate, real estate, and estate planning work, creating a unified experience across multiple areas of practice.Appara Estate Admin allows legal professionals to generate court-required probate and estate documents quickly and accurately. The solution automates repetitive tasks such as form population and document creation, helping firms reduce time spent on administrative work and focus more on client service.Key capabilities include:• Parties Management – Track details for the deceased, executors, and beneficiaries• Inventory Tracking – Easily manage estate assets and liabilities• Client Intake – Use customizable questionnaires to streamline data collection• Preloaded References – Built-in database of financial institutions• Digital Signing – Electronically execute documents (where permitted) for faster turnaroundEstate Admin is fully integrated with the broader Appara ecosystem , allowing firms to link estate documents with existing client records for streamlined, automated entity management. The solution is modular and flexible — firms only pay for the features they need.“Our new Estate Administration solution is designed to be straightforward and easy to use - we didn’t overcomplicate things,” said Dagney Benton, Head of Business, Estates at Appara. “Legal professionals get the tools they need to manage estate files with clarity and confidence, allowing them to deliver accurate, compliant outcomes more efficiently. When combined with our integrated platform, it creates a seamless experience that reduces administrative overhead, streamlines workflows, and elevates the level of service firms can provide to their clients.”Appara Estate Admin is now available to legal professionals in BC and Ontario. To learn more or to request your free trial, visit appara.ai/contact or email sales@appara.ai.-------------------------About ApparaAppara is a Canadian legal tech company offering an integrated platform for corporate, real estate, estate planning, and now estate administration. Trusted by legal professionals across Canada, Appara helps firms modernize their workflows through automation, integration, and innovation.

