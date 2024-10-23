Legal Automation Company Appara Releases State of Canadian Legaltech Report

This report shares insights from 443 Canadian legal professionals on how law firms and in-house legal teams are using legal tech to drive innovation.

For me, the most interesting finding was the strong connection between adoption and satisfaction. The more legal professionals engage with these solutions, the more satisfied they become.” — Kurt McFee, Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appara, Canada’s leading legal entity management, document automation, and workflow automation company, is excited to announce the results of its State of Canadian Legaltech survey.During the summer of 2024, Appara surveyed 443 Canadian legal professionals at both law firms and in-house legal teams to determine how legal professionals are harnessing technology in the ever-changing legal landscape. This survey attracted responses from a wide array of legal professionals, including lawyers, paralegals, law clerks, legal assistants, conveyancers, and notaries.Today, Appara has published the results of that survey in its State of Canadian Legaltech Report. “This survey gives us valuable insights into how legal professionals are adopting technology and where the gaps still exist,” says Kurt McFee, Chief Operating Officer of Appara. “For me, the most interesting finding was the strong connection between adoption and satisfaction. The more legal professionals engage with these solutions, the more satisfied they become."This survey also found that legaltech adoption in law firms is correlated with greater process efficiency and improved levels of client service, indicating that legal technology has concrete, measurable benefits for legal organizations. Meanwhile, in-house legal departments report higher efficiency and better organization when using legal technology, resulting in more streamlined processes and a greater capacity for legal work.Of the law firms surveyed, 99.1% say their firms currently use legal technology; meanwhile, two-thirds of respondents rated themselves at a 4 or 5 out of 5 on legaltech adoption. In-house legal departments reported slightly lower figures, with 84.1% adopting legaltech, accompanied by lower satisfaction levels compared to their law firm peers. Both law firms and in-house teams identified AI as a pivotal factor in shaping the future of the legal industry, recognizing its potential for both positive and negative impacts.These results indicate that the Canadian legal community is far more tech-savvy than many give it credit for; however, the legaltech industry has some work to do to catch up to legal professionals’ legaltech requirements. Only 60% of Canadian legal professionals are “mostly” or “very” satisfied with current legaltech solutions, indicating that legacy solutions aren’t necessarily meeting legal professionals’ needs.These and more findings are available in the full report. To download your copy of Appara’s State of Canadian Legaltech Report, visit appara.ai today. -------------------------About ApparaAppara: The all-in-one ecosystem for modern legal professionals.As practicing lawyers, our founders were frustrated with the outdated, inflexible, and siloed technology available, and they were tired of repeating work in multiple places.What our founders needed was a platform with built-in AI that could auto-generate documents and help us streamline our processes. But the solution we wanted didn’t exist. So we built it, and we called it Appara.Appara is a document automation, workflow automation, and entity management Platform for legal professionals. Appara’s suite of Solutions enables legal professionals in the corporate, estate planning, and real estate sectors to save time, reduce errors, cut costs, and increase productivity.For more information or to start a free trial, get started.

