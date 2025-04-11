Appara Integrates with Ontario Business Registry to Better Serve Ontario’s Legal Community

Nicole Burch – Head of Business, Corporate Solution

With real-time access to the Ontario Business Registry, legal teams can manage filings, amendments, and entity records more confidently and with fewer manual steps.” — Nicole Burch, Head of Business – Corporate Solution

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appara, a leading national provider of cloud-based legal entity management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been granted access to the Ontario Business Registry’s (OBR) application programming interface (API). This direct integration enables legal professionals across Ontario to complete business registry transactions more efficiently – all from within the Appara platform With the OBR offering over 90 online services, including incorporations, amendments, and filings, this integration streamlines how lawyers and legal clerks manage corporate records. By connecting directly to the Registry, Appara reduces administrative burden, improves accuracy, and supports compliance with Ontario’s corporate legislation.“We’re proud to offer Ontario’s legal professionals a faster, more connected way to complete corporate transactions,” said Nicole Burch, Head of Business – Corporate Solution, Appara. “With real-time access to the Ontario Business Registry, legal teams can manage filings, amendments, and entity records more confidently and with fewer manual steps.” Appara’s Corporate Solution brings together entity management, virtual minute books, automated workflows, document generation – and now, seamless OBR integration. Built for legal professionals, the platform simplifies compliance and record-keeping while helping firms focus on delivering value to clients.For more information about Appara’s Corporate Solution and the new OBR integration, visit Appara’s website. -------------------------About ApparaAppara is a technology company dedicated to modernizing legal workflows through automation and AI-driven solutions. Designed by practicing lawyers, Appara simplifies complex legal processes by offering an all-in-one ecosystem that includes document automation, workflow management, and entity management. Its solutions serve Corporate, Estates, and Real Estate legal professionals, enabling them to save time, reduce errors, and increase productivity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.