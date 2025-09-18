The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that, after consulting with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), classes for primary, infant, and special education will be suspended for the whole day tomorrow (19 September)

MACAU, September 18 - According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), there is a high probability that Typhoon Signal No. 3 will be hoisted tomorrow (19 September) from 5 am to 8 am.

After consulting with the SMG, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that classes for primary, infant, and special education will be suspended for the whole day on 19 September. Classes for secondary education are as usual. Schools should ensure that the school premises are open and arrange for staff to take care of students who have arrived at school until it is safe for them to go home.

The DSEDJ reminds schools to take preventative measures through ongoing efforts, including installing waterproof gates, inspecting buildings and school facilities, relocating equipment, monitoring the electrical system, and taking precautionary measures against flooding.