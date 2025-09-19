Adore Me Publishes 2024 ESG Report, Marking Six Years of Sustainability Progress

Highlights include enhanced traceability with Digital Product Passports, a focus on product innovation, and YoY improvements in product-level carbon footprint.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corporation™, today launched their fourth-annual ESG (environmental, social, and governance) report. This year’s report holds particular significance, as it’s being released exactly six years after the brand first launched their commitment to sustainability initiatives in 2019 — underscoring Adore Me’s progress in sustainability integration, strategic partnerships, and ultimately industry-wide change. The full report can be viewed here.

“This is a really exciting moment for us. Six years ago we made a promise to ourselves, our customers, and our industry that we would integrate sustainability into the foundation of Adore Me — and this report reflects how much we’ve stayed true to that promise,” said Alexandra Ilie, ESG Manager at Adore Me. “The report is a testament to all the progress we’ve made in six short years, and a commitment to carry it forward in the years to come.”

Adore Me’s 2024 ESG report highlights include enhanced traceability with Digital Product Passports, higher thresholds for internal sustainability and eco-design requirements, academic partnerships and student engagement, year-over-year progress in product-level carbon footprint, an outline of philanthropic efforts, and more.

The Adore Me team acknowledges that there will always be room for improvement in the sustainability space and welcomes feedback from readers. This report was prepared using the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, used by 10,000 companies worldwide, as a reference.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the U.S. As of December 2022, Adore Me joined the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family of brands.

