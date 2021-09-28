Adore Me and the Affordable Sustainability Movement host a discussion on making sustainable shopping more affordable

As part of Climate Week NYC, Adore Me is partnering with The Affordable Sustainability Movement to dive into the importance of accessible sustainable fashion.

Customers indicate they want to shop more sustainably, but there is still a huge gap between sentiment and action. While 52% of customers say they want the fashion industry to follow more sustainable practices, only 29% of consumers actually want to pay more for sustainably made versions of the same items.

The Affordable Sustainability Movement is looking to shift the conversation towards making sustainable fashion more accessible to a much more diverse customer demographic. As part of Climate Week NYC, in partnership with the inclusive lingerie brand Adore Me, we will be hosting a virtual hour-long panel where we will discuss the importance of affordable sustainable fashion.

The panel is to take place on September 28, 2021 at 1 PM EST, featuring fashion experts and brand leaders across the sustainable fashion industry. Geof Rochester, CEO of GRC Advising, will be hosting with panelists including Marci Zaroff, Founder & CEO of ECOfashion Corp.; Arianna Levin, Senior Designer at Adore Me; and Laura Lucas, Founder & CEO of Pandocap.

About Adore Me:

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

About Climate Week NYC:

Hosted annually by international non-profit the Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations, and in partnership with the COP26 and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is a global opportunity to come together to accelerate climate action and assess progress ahead of COP26. Climate Week NYC, taking place September 20-26, returns for 2021 with a focus on fulfilling and increasing commitments made by businesses, governments, and organizations.