Lingerie Brand Adore Me Launches Their First-Ever Bridal Collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing to the market, is now unveiling their first-ever bridal drop: a collection of unique lingerie and wedding-ready styles to tie the knot in—no matter what kind of bride you are.

With 2.6 million weddings expected to take place in the United States in 2022, it’s safe to say that many more people are saying “I do” now than they have in recent history. This nuptial boom follows the record numbers of wedding cancelations, postponements, and even virtual ceremonies that took place over the last two years—and Adore Me is staying on top of the trend by releasing their bridal collection just in time.

Following their leading value of inclusivity, Adore Me’s bridal collection takes a brand-new spin on their “Whatever you want to do in our lingerie, we’re #HereForIt” tagline. By introducing the collection in saying “Whatever bride you want to be, we’re #HereForIt,” Adore Me gives a gentle nod to the unconventional brides, the LGBTQ+ brides, the traditional brides, and every bride in between—taking “something for everyone” to a level that few other brands touch.

Showcasing a lineup of different types of wedding celebrations, the new collection’s launch video features an eloping bride who said, “F*ck it—let’s do it,” a twice-divorced bride who “finally got her real happy ending,” an unbothered bride who “definitely didn’t ask for your opinion,” and a gay bride “who’s always down for spontaneous nights… in.” Available in sizes XS–4X, the bridal collection makes it easy to find styles for your wedding night, honeymoon, best friend’s bachelorette party, or even your everyday closet—no matter who you are.

Shop Adore Me’s first-ever bridal collection here.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

