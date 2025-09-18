MSP Leonardtown Press Release 9/18/2025

September 18, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 18, 2025

On 9/3/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the WaWa, located at 23141 Three Notch Road, California, MD for the report of a suspicious vehicle with occupants sleeping in the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Wesley King, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was under the influence and also had an active arrest warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Additionally, the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Dana Lynn Parrish, 49 of La Plata, MD had suspected Fentanyl in plain view. Both King and Parrish were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. King was charged with numerous traffic violations including driving under the influence and driving while suspended. He was also served with his warrant. Parrish was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

On 9/5/2025, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Suwanne Place, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone violating a peace order. Investigation revealed Chad Allen Caldwell, 63 of Lexington Park, MD was at the residence of the complainant. Caldwell was located nearby, arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 9/3/2025, Robert Wesley King, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 9/5/2025, Patricia Ann Norcross, 60 of California, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly

On 9/6/2025, Stephamie Danielle Holcomb, 51 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 9/6/2025, Carson Therman Gray, 25 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 9/7/2025, Hector Ruiz, 55 of West Point, VA was arrested by Cpl Powis

On 9/12/2025, Kendra Laverne Gamble-El, 44 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

On 9/13/2025, Aeric James Oneil, 26 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

On 9/13/2025, Francis Cole Hayden, 25 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/3/2025, Robert Wesley King, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/8/2025, Michael Donell Marshall, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Herman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/9/2025, Terrod Lamar Branson, 39 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer for Sex Abuse Minor-Continuing Course of Conduct x2, Rape – First Degree – Child Under 13, Child Abuse: Second Degree – Custodian, Rape – Second Degree – Child Under 14, Sex Offense – Third Degree – Child Under 14, Sex Offense – Third Degree – Helpless/Impair Individual, and Second Degree Assault

On 9/11/2025, Robert Earl Smith, 57 of Valley Lee, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/11/2025, Anastasia Tecoy Oliver, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer for FTA: Driving without a required license

