Statement on the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 17 September 2025

A. Issues in the environment

1. Economy

1.1. Economic Growth

1.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the latest GDP figures, which show that the economy has grown 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025, an improvement from the 0.1% growth in the first quarter.

1.1.2. The 0.8% GDP growth reflects a broad-based recovery across key sectors. Eight industries recorded growth in the second quarter, with key sectors like manufacturing, mining, and trade returning to growth territory. Rising household consumption also reflects an improvement in disposable income and this is confirmed through improved reported inflation figures.

1.1.3. Cabinet further welcomed Fitch’s decision to affirm South Africa’s long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings and maintain the stable outlook.

1.1.4. The ratings are supported by a favourable government debt structure that is mostly local currency denominated, with long maturities and strong institutions and a credible monetary policy framework. According to Fitch, the progress being made under government’s Operation Vulindlela phase 2 reforms focused on fixing network infrastructures (electricity, logistics, and water) have alleviated load shedding and ended the decline in freight volume transported, contributing to Fitch’s forecast of a modest increase in real GDP growth.

1.1.5. The Fitch’s affirmation signals continued investor confidence in the country’s fiscal management and institutional strength.

1.2. Presidential Youth Employment Initiative

1.2.1. Cabinet welcomed the latest Quarterly Progress Report of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention for April to June 2025, which highlights significant strides in creating pathways to earning for young South Africans.

1.2.2. More than 5.64 million young people registered on the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN), surpassing the initial target of 5 million. Over 1.91 million young people have accessed temporary earning opportunities, reflecting government’s sustained efforts to tackle youth unemployment are gaining traction.

1.2.3. In this quarter alone, more than 234 000 opportunities were accessed by young people through the NPMN. These include work experiences, skills development programmes, and income-generating opportunities that are equipping young people to transition into the labour market. Cabinet expressed appreciation to all partners for their continued contributions and reaffirms government’s commitment to tackling youth unemployment through innovative and scalable interventions.

2. International Relations

2.1. The 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80)

2.1.1. South Africa will participate at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) will convene under the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights” from 23 - 29 September 2025 in New York, USA. President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a South African delegation.

2.1.2. South Africa will use this platform to reinforce its commitment to global multilateralism, human rights for all, sustainable development as a collective responsibility, and peaceful resolution of conflicts with special emphasis on the conflicts in the eastern DRC, the Sudans, and Palestine. In addition, South Africa will use the UNGA -80 to promote South Africa’s G20 Presidency Agenda.

2.1.3. The President will hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts and meet with CEOs of major international companies.

2.1.4. Ministers Tau and Lamola have travelled ahead to engage on discussions on SA - US trade deal and UN special sessions respectively.

2.1.5. The other Ministers in the delegation will report their engagements during their UNGA stay.

3. Justice & Crime Prevention

3.1. Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

3.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the commencement of the hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System – commonly known as the Madlanga Commission.

3.1.2. Cabinet calls on anyone who may have information that could assist the work of the commission to make contact via madlangacommission@behonest.co.za or 0800 111 369.

3.2 The Khampepe Commission

3.2.1. Cabinet welcomed the commencement of the Khampepe Commission on Truth and Reconciliation Conciliation (TRC) matters.

3.2.2 The Commission has already held meetings with complainants and representatives of government

4. Governance

4.1. National Executive Meeting with the North-West Provincial Executive Council

4.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the meeting between the National Executive with the Provincial Executive Council of the North-West. This is the 7th engagement between national executive and provincial executive councils aimed at strengthening intergovernmental coordination and improving service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

4.1.2. This meeting underscored a renewed commitment to improving service delivery in the province. It affirmed the close cooperation across spheres of government to deliver critical infrastructure such as the rebuilding of roads, provision of water infrastructure and energy availability for powering the province’s industrial ambitions.

4.1.3. The meeting committed to work closely with the North-West provincial government to ensure the resolution of challenges currently plaguing municipalities in the province.

B. Cabinet decisions

1. Draft National Entrepreneurship Strategy

1.1. Cabinet approved publication of the draft National Entrepreneurship Strategy (NES) and Implementation Plan for public comment. The strategy aims to promote participation of young people and historically disadvantaged businesses in the economy by incentivising entrepreneurship and ensuring sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Furthermore, the NES makes proposals on how to promote the culture of entrepreneurship in South Africa by providing an enabling environment for entrepreneurial activity, as well as creating a supportive environment for MSMEs to be sustainable and thrive. This will be achieved by focusing on five key critical pillars of the strategy namely: (i) Enhancing entrepreneurship education and skills development; (ii) Facilitating technology exchange and innovation; (iii) Improving access to finance and markets; (iv) Optimising the business regulatory environment; and (v) Promoting awareness and networking. Overall, the strategy aims to increase formal economic participation, address high youth unemployment by promoting youth entrepreneurship and providing strategic direction and roadmap that integrate the work of other key departments and strategic partners. In addition, the strategy aims to coordinate the ecosystem for entrepreneurship development in the country, including recommendations for entrepreneurship to be incorporated into the curricula of the departments of Basic and Higher Education as a viable career choice.

C. Bills

1. National Economic Development and Labour Council Bill

1.1. Cabinet approved for public comments, the draft National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) Bill, 2025.

1.2. The draft Bill will repeal the NEDLAC Act of 1994 and proposes alignment of NEDLAC’s institutional arrangements to changes in the constitutional legal order that have occurred since 1994.

1.3. The draft Bill also provides for the Minister to make Regulations on admission and membership thresholds through a process that includes consultation and public admissions, making the system more transparent.

D. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Ms Udisha Chathuri as the Chairperson of the Patent Examination Board.

2. Extension of Contract for the Director General of the Department of Basic Education, Mr Hubert Mathanzima Mweli for a period of five years.

3. Filling of vacancies on the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) Board

3.1 Dr Mamphaka Tau (Chairperson)

3.2 Prof Edward Nesamvuni

3.3 Mr Eugene Vincent Jooste

3.4 Ms Shamala Naidoo

3.5 Ms Ayanda Ntanda

3.6 Ms Eva Dorothy Khosa

3.7 Dr. Andrew Kirkwood Muir

3.8 Ms Gertrude Bulelwa Koyane

3.9 Adv. Candice Kirsty Slum

4. Filling of vacancies on the South African National Parks Board

a. Ms Beryl Ferguson (interim Chairperson)

b. Mr Livhuwani Matsila

c. Ms Hulisani Mushiana

d. Dr Sibongile Lynette Masuku

e. Ms Nozipho Rachel Nxele

f. Mr Mokgema Mongane

g. Adv. Catherine Warburton

h. Mr Thomas Ignatius Bouwer

i. Mr Raymond Maboe

j. Mr Ashley Latchu; and

k. Ms Goitsemang Mathebula

E. Upcoming events

1. Honouring Ex-Political Prisoners

1.1 The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Association for Ex-Political Prisoners and the Robben Island Museum, will host a reunion of ex-political prisoners on 27 September on Robben Island.

1.2 The gathering pays tribute to over 1 700 political prisoners who were held on Robben Island and other facilities across the country. The reunion is part of preserving the history of the struggle for freedom and remembering that the freedom that South Africans enjoy today was not for free. There are men and women who sacrificed their freedom for South Africa to be free.

1.3 The reunion will also include veterans from Namibia, Lesotho, and Botswana, reflecting the interlinks in the southern African liberation struggle against colonialisation.

2. Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Community Outreach Programme

2.1 The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster is hosting a Community Outreach Programme on the 18 September 2025 at the 2010 Mthatha Stadium in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, as part of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS).

2.2 The Outreach is intended to forge stronger partnerships and drive lasting, community-driven solutions to create safer and more resilient communities, with a particular focus on Mthatha, which has been identified as a crime hotspot.

3. G20 Leaders’ Summit Preparatory Meetings

3.1 The following G20 Summit preparatory meetings were held over the past few weeks:

3.1.1The Third Tourism Working Group meeting held on 11 September 2025 in Mpumalanga consolidated inputs and deliverables in preparation for the G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting on 12 September 2025.

3.1.2 The G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting held on 12 September 2025 in Mpumalanga brought together Tourism Minister’s to finalise the action plan that is poised to drive sustainable tourism development among the G20 member countries.

3.1.3 The Third Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion Meeting met on 11 – 12 September 2025 in the Western Cape to develop practical, innovative and inclusive solutions to ensure that growth includes everyone and leaves no one behind.

3.1.4 The Cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane co-hosted the Urban 20 (U20) Mayoral Summit from 12–14 September 2025 in Johannesburg. It brought together mayors from G20 cities to collectively address pressing urban challenges while ensuring that the priorities of cities are elevated within the G20 agenda.

3.1.5 The Global SME Finance Forum which took place from 15 - 17 September 2025 in Gauteng brought together 1 200 participants from over 60 countries and 240 financial institutions. As an official side event of the G20 South Africa Presidency, the forum explored innovative financing mechanisms, including blended finance structures and guarantee programmes that could unlock previously inaccessible capital for local businesses.

E. Messages

1. Call-For-Applications

a. Students in the higher education sector and those in matric are invited to apply for National Students Financial Aid Scheme support for 2026 academic year that opened on Monday, 15th September and close on 15th November 2025.

b. Parents, teachers, neighbours and communities to support learners to apply for the NSFAS support.

2. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of

The people and government of Qatar on the loss of life following the unprovoked attack carried out by the Israeli Defence Force in Doha on a civilian building in a residential area.

Former Springboks fullback Bevin Fortuin who played two tests for the Springboks, against Ireland in Dublin in 2006, and against Australia in Sydney in 2007.

Former Springboks flanker Jan Boland Coetzee who played for Springboks between 1974 and 1976. He was also a renowned wine maker in the Stellenbosch area where he transformed Vriesenhof Vineyard into a world class winery.

Four dancers from the renowned maskandi artist Sibonelo Hlongwane’s group who died in a car crash while traveling from a performance in Bergville to Johannesburg.

3. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

The Springboks for their record 43-10 win against New Zealand to retain the Freedom Cup during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Alan Hatherly for winning the Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais, Switzerland, and for retaining the title for the second year in a row.

Retief Goosen on winning the Sanford International by two shots at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The win secured Retief Goosen his fourth career PGA Tour Champions.

Team South Africa made history at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo by having two sprinters in the men’s 100m final for the first time, with Gift Leotlela finishing 5th in 9.95s and Akani Simbine 7th in 10.04s.

South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla who won the Best Afrobeats award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her hit single “Push 2 Start”.

Onalerona Tsiane and Mosa Letsoela, known as the Tee Sisters, for representing the country at the Teen Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025 where they received two awards for advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): SDG 1 "End poverty in all its forms everywhere" and SDG 10 “Reduced Inequalities.”

The South African National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (SANCID) team, chaired by Prof Sylvester Mpandeli, for being awarded with four World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS) Awards at the 4th World Irrigation Forum. This Awards Ceremony took place on 07 September 2025 at Kuala Lum-pur, Malaysia. Prof Mpandeli is a University of Venda alumnus and an Adjunct Professor at the University.

Recipients in the various categories of the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWISA): Professors Brenda Morrow, Lucy Moleleki and Alison September in the Natural and Engineering Sciences category. Professors Jill Hanass-Hancock, Sarojini Nadar and Shanaaz Mathews in the Humanities and Social Sciences category. Professors Carolyn McKinney and Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana for their success in promoting public engagement with research.

Professor Jill Farrant who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her pioneering work on drought-resistant crops in the National Research Foundation (NRF) Awards.

Professor Liza Korsten who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF)-South32 Awards for her work in plant health and food safety.

