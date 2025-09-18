New York Dress Donates Designer Prom Dresses to East Harlem Students Through Union Settlement

Stunning Prom Dresses NewYorkDress Sparkly Prom Gowns

New York Dress donates designer gowns to Union Settlement, helping East Harlem students shine at prom with free, high-end dresses.

Prom is such a special milestone, and we’re thrilled to be able to give back to our community by helping these students feel beautiful and confident” — Jonah Levine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewYorkDress partnered with Union Settlement, one of New York City’s oldest and largest community organizations, to give East Harlem students the chance to shine at prom. The donation included over 100 high-end prom dresses from renowned designers such as La Divine, Sherri Hill, and Portia & Scarlet. These timeless styles, drawn from New York Dress’s previous season, were selected to give students the same quality and sophistication found in the latest designer lines—at no cost.Union Settlement, founded in 1895, has been a lifeline for low-income and immigrant families in East Harlem for more than a century. The organization provides education, wellness, and community-building services, and this event allows local students to select a dress free of charge—turning what can often be a financial burden into an opportunity for celebration.“Prom is such a special milestone, and we’re thrilled to be able to give back to our community by helping these students feel beautiful and confident,” said a spokesperson from New York Dress. “By donating these gowns, we’re not only making room in our inventory but also creating meaningful memories for young women in East Harlem.”This initiative underscores NewYorkDress’s commitment to community involvement and sustainability—ensuring unused dresses are repurposed to bring joy rather than stored away.

