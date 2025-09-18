On Constitution Day, President Trump Urges Naturalized Citizens to Honor and Respect American Law and Traditions

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, citizenship naturalization is once again treated like the sacred trust it is

WASHINGTON – Today, on Constitution Day, President Donald J. Trump issued a letter congratulating newly naturalized citizens taking the Oath of Allegiance and urging them to “safeguard, honor, and respect” the American Constitution.

“The United States is now your homeland, and you stand as part of one Nation under God,” wrote President Trump. “You have pledged your heart to America-and in return, she offers the boundless promise of freedom and opportunity.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will present this letter to all new citizens during their naturalization ceremonies. This is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s ongoing fight to restore sanity and common sense to our immigration system, which was deliberately abused by the Biden administration to flood the United States with criminal illegal aliens and others who work to subvert American peace and security.

“After years of abuse, sanity is returning to our immigration system,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “American citizenship is a sacred trust, and it should never be treated lightly. To be an American citizen is to commit yourself to upholding our values, culture, and Constitution. We are doing everything in our power to make sure that anyone who is offered the privilege of becoming an American citizen fulfills their obligation to their new country.”

Under President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, USCIS has implemented much-needed reforms to the naturalization process. Now, aliens who apply for immigration benefits, including naturalization, are being vetted for Anti-American activity, support for terrorism, and other potentially disqualifying behavior.

This newly enhanced vetting process includes reinstating neighborhood interviews of potential new citizens, considering whether aliens have made positive contributions to their communities, determining good moral character, and verifying they have never unlawfully registered to vote or unlawfully attempted to vote in an American election. USCIS has also overhauled the citizenship test, making it more difficult to ensure that only those who are truly committed to the American way of life are admitted as citizens.