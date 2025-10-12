ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Cambodian ‘Asian Boys’ Gang Member Suspected of Murdering Woman in TX and Wanted for Another Murder in CA 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today issued the following statement about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of Savin Seng, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia and Asian Boys gang member wanted for the murder of a woman in Victoria, Texas and a murder outside of a strip club in California.

On October 3, ICE arrested Seng following a brief manhunt after he allegedly murdered a woman in Victoria, Texas. During the arrest, authorities found a loaded firearm and an extra 32-round magazine in Seng’s possession, and he was referred for federal prosecution for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, which is a felony, in addition to being charged with homicide by the state.

Seng is also wanted in California for allegedly murdering a man outside a North Hills strip club in 2022 and has been convicted of several other criminal offenses in the U.S., including two convictions for burglary and one conviction each for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.

“Savin Seng’s multiple victims across California and Texas should be alive today—but this depraved criminal illegal alien and Asian Boys gang member savagely took their lives,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This serial criminal wreaked havoc across multiple states and was on the run before ICE law enforcement officers arrested him. President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow gang members to terrorize American citizens. Our message is clear: criminal illegal aliens should LEAVE NOW. If not, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you very well could end up in CECOT or a third country.”

Seng was admitted into the U.S. in 1984 but was ordered removed by an immigration judge in April 2016. He has remained in the U.S. illegally for nearly a decade.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Victoria Police Department assisted in the arrest.