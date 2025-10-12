This violent rioter is a journalist and teacher at the University of Illinois; social media posts glorify violence against federal law enforcement

Chicago Rioter with Suspected ties to Antifa Arrested with Firearm and Four Magazines Outside ICE Broadview Facility

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the Sept. 26 arrest of Elias Cepeda, a violent rioter with suspected ties to Antifa and previous social media posts calling ICE Nazis, outside the ICE Broadview facility. He was carrying a loaded firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), federal partners supporting Operation Midway Blitz, seized the gun.

According to his Linked-in, he is a journalist and is college professor at the University of Illinois.

“Elias Cepeda has suspected ties to the domestic terrorist organization ANTIFA and has a history of glorifying violence against—and the killing of—our brave law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Violent individuals like Cepeda are putting the public and our law enforcement’s lives in danger. Just two days after the horrific attack on ICE in Dallas, Cepeda brought a loaded gun and multiple magazines to our ICE Broadview facility. Thank God law enforcement intervened and arrested Cepeda before he could have potentially shot or killed anyone. Let this serve as a stark warning to any individual who wishes to do our law enforcement harm or any ANTIFA terrorist: President Trump and Secretary Noem will fight every day to protect and defend the men and women who keep our country safe from violent extremists and criminal illegal aliens alike.”

Below are some of the most radical X posts from this suspected Antifa terrorist, which include multiple Antifa posts and posts calling ICE nazis and calling for killing of ICE officers.