Central Wyoming College and the Wyoming Department of Education Celebrate Trades, Career Pathways, and Workforce Partnerships

RIVERTON – Central Wyoming College (CWC) and the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) hosted a joint press conference yesterday in Riverton to celebrate the trades and highlight their essential role in Wyoming’s economy and communities. The event drew members of the State Board of Education, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, and local partners who share a vision for strengthening Wyoming’s workforce pipeline.

CWC has worked in collaboration with Pathways2Careers to develop CTE programs at the intersection of education, employment, and economic development to advance career readiness, empower students, and transform the economy in Fremont County.

The effort has connected classrooms with career paths through several key initiatives. The Future of Learning Partnership has supported the development of flexible, competency-based education programs. Newly implemented software has increased enrollment by reducing barriers for high school students to access dual and concurrent enrollment courses. Perkins resources and additional funds from the WDE were utilized to purchase CTE equipment that transformed local programs. Finally, all Fremont County Districts participate in ACT WorkKeys training and work to ensure programs are aligned with the local workforce through data.

CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall welcomed guests, setting the stage for remarks from Degenfelder, CWC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Kathy Wells, Pathway2Careers CEO Dr. Joseph Goins, and CWC Dean for Business and Industry Brittany Yeates. Carly Anastos, a CWC student in Culinary Arts, also spoke to her experience with this initiative. Dr. Laurel Ballard, the recently named upcoming Wyoming Community College Commission Executive Director, and CWC Board of Trustees members were also in attendance.

Superintendent Megan Degenfelder underscored the urgency of building strong, flexible career pathways:

“Career pathways must be accessible, achievable, and relevant to the needs of every individual student,” said Degenfelder. “It shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all system. Through certificate programs, dual and concurrent enrollment, and partnerships like this one with Central Wyoming College, we are laser-focused on meeting students where they are and giving them the tools to succeed.”

Degenfelder highlighted Fremont County as a model for innovation and collaboration. New tools, like the Canusia concurrent enrollment software, have removed barriers for high school students to earn college credit, while expanded CTE offerings in welding, automotive, culinary, and nursing are bringing hands-on training directly into classrooms.

“This project shows what we can accomplish in a short time when all stakeholders come together,” Degenfelder said. “We’re lighting the lightbulb for students to see opportunities locally—education that leads directly to employment. This is about more than just jobs. It’s about vibrant communities, keeping families in Wyoming, and ensuring our industries—from energy to healthcare—have the skilled workforce they need to thrive.”

Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC Vice President of Academic Affairs, praised the shared progress:

“This project shows what is possible when education, business, and government come together with a common goal,” said Wells. “We’ve made incredible progress across all of our trades, including Auto, Welding, Culinary, and more. We’re creating real opportunities for students and delivering the skilled workforce Wyoming needs.”

Brittany Yeates, CWC Dean for Business and Industry, emphasized the importance of elevating the trades and reshaping how students view them.

The trades, she noted, are the backbone of Wyoming—building infrastructure, powering industries, and sustaining essential services. For too long, they’ve been viewed as an “alternative” in education, but today that narrative is changing. Through expanded programs, stronger dual and concurrent enrollment opportunities, and a greater presence in K–12 classrooms, CWC is ensuring students see the trades as first-choice careers that offer stability, pride, and opportunity. From welding labs to expanded Culinary and Hospitality programs, the college is investing in career and technical education to meet the workforce needs of communities across the state.

“At CWC, career and technical education isn’t an afterthought—it’s a priority,” said Yeates. “We are committed to helping students see these pathways early, step into them with confidence, and graduate ready to serve Wyoming’s communities in meaningful, high-demand careers.”

Following the press conference, guests enjoyed a dinner prepared by CWC Culinary Arts instructors Justin Stone and Jenny Joyes, alongside culinary students. The meal showcased the high-level skills being developed by students and offered a taste of CWC’s career-focused education in action.

Download Images | Watch Media Event Video



Media Contacts:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov



Jennifer Marshall Weydeveld, Executive Director, Marketing & Public Relations

Central Wyoming College

(307) 855-2103 / (505)231-1776

jennifer@cwc.edu