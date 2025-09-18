Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,663 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Wanted Suspect in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Drive, Northeast, for the report of a fight inside of an apartment. Officers located an adult male inside of an apartment suffering from an unknown injury. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the man was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the decedent’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Allen Shropshire of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 39-year-old Solaiman Richardson, of Northeast, DC, in Baltimore, MD. Richardson has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. This case is domestic in nature.

CCN: 25108306

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Wanted Suspect in Northeast Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more