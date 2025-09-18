MPD Arrests Wanted Suspect in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Drive, Northeast, for the report of a fight inside of an apartment. Officers located an adult male inside of an apartment suffering from an unknown injury. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the man was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the decedent’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Allen Shropshire of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 39-year-old Solaiman Richardson, of Northeast, DC, in Baltimore, MD. Richardson has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. This case is domestic in nature.

CCN: 25108306

