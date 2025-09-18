Genesis Reference Laboratories Achieves Outstanding Net Promoter Score of 88, Setting a New Benchmark in the Industry

Genesis Reference Labs earns an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 88, showcasing its commitment to diagnostic excellence and customer satisfaction.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Reference Laboratories, a leading provider of diagnostic testing services, today announced it has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 88, one of the highest in the diagnostics and clinical laboratory industry. This achievement underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, service, and the customer experience.

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a globally recognized metric that measures customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking one simple question: “How likely are you to recommend our company to a colleague or peer?” Scores range from -100 to +100. In most industries, a score above 50 is considered excellent, while a score above 70 is regarded as world-class.

For comparison, many of the world’s most admired companies—including leading technology brands and top consumer service organizations—typically earn NPS ratings in the 60s and 70s. Genesis Reference Labs’ score of 88 not only surpasses the healthcare industry average (which often falls between 40 and 60) but also places the company among the top tier of customer-centric organizations across all industries.

“Our mission has always been centered on delivering exceptional service and reliable diagnostic results that empower healthcare providers and their patients,” said Nikki Graham- Folks, The Director of Customer Experience of Genesis Reference Labs. “Earning an NPS of 88 validates the trust our partners place in us and reflects the dedication of our entire team to exceed expectations every day.”

Genesis Reference Labs attributes this industry-leading score to its focus on personalized customer support and fast turnaround times. Healthcare providers consistently report high satisfaction with the company’s responsiveness, transparency, and agility in solving to evolving customer needs.

This achievement also reflects Genesis Reference Labs’ Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG): building a true national presence with the accessibility and personalized touch of a local partner. By combining nationwide scale with local relationships, the company aims to redefine what it means to deliver diagnostic excellence across the U.S.

“We are proud of this achievement, but more importantly, we are inspired to continue raising the bar for our industry," added Nicole Moberg, CEO.

With this milestone, Genesis Reference Labs reaffirms its commitment to setting new standards in diagnostic excellence and customer experience.

About Genesis Reference Laboratories

Genesis Reference Labs is a premier diagnostic laboratory with locations in Orlando and Colorado, committed to delivering accurate, timely, and innovative testing solutions to healthcare providers nationwide. With a focus on quality, technology, and personalized service, Genesis Reference Labs partners with physicians and healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes and strengthen provider relationships.

