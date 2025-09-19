Old Trapper Expands NFL Network Sponsorship with Good Morning Football Renewal and GameDay Preview Presenting Role

NFL Logo Old Trapper Beef Jerky

We’re proud to continue our partnership with Good Morning Football for the fifth year and expand our presence this fall as the presenting sponsor of GameDay Preview” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is the presenting sponsor of NFL Network’s Emmy Award-winning Good Morning Football for the fifth consecutive year. Good Morning Football is broadcast from NFL Network's studios in Los Angeles.

The season-long sponsorship includes Old Trapper product integration within Good Morning Football, brand highlights on show billboards, digital and social media extensions, and includes TV spots across all NFL Network programming. Additionally, the popular What’s Your Beef feature will be presented by Old Trapper each Wednesday throughout the season. The Old Trapper character is occasionally integrated into the show in “special appearance” lighthearted short video segments.

Old Trapper will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the GameDay Preview streaming show on NFL Channel throughout September and October, running for eight weeks through October 26. Airing Sunday mornings on NFL Channel ahead of FOX and CBS game coverage, the program places Old Trapper front and center with fans as they gear up for kickoff. In addition, Old Trapper TV spots will run on NFL Sunday Ticket, expanding the brand’s presence in bars and restaurants nationwide.

“Football season is all about tradition, excitement, and enjoying great snacks with friends and family,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Good Morning Football for the fifth year and expand our presence this fall as the presenting sponsor of GameDay Preview. These platforms give us the opportunity to connect with fans in those key moments when they’re gearing up for the day’s games."

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.