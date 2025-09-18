COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BRINGS TEXAS AGRICULTURE TO HOMES ACROSS AMERICA WITH NEW TV SHOW, TEXAS OUR TEXAS

New series connects rural and urban America through engaging and informative features of Texas Agriculture

AUSTIN, TX – After 13 remarkable seasons, Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture are thrilled to unveil the rebranding of Texas Agriculture Matters. The new, improved, and even more engaging national TV show, Texas Our Texas, will be hosted by Commissioner Miller himself. With Commissioner Miller’s cowboy logic and Texas pride, it will highlight the people, policies, and progress that make Texas agriculture the foundation of our state’s economy and way of life.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take what was Texas Agriculture Matters to the next level with our brand-new show, Texas Our Texas,” Commissioner Miller emphasized. “This isn’t just a revamp; it’s a bold step forward. We’re going to bring the heart and soul of Texas agriculture straight into living rooms across America. This show will be bigger, better, and prouder than ever, and I can’t wait for America to tune in.”

Broadcast to as many as 60 million households nationwide on RFD-TV, Texas Our Texas will capture the grit, triumphs, and challenges of Texas farmers, ranchers, and rural towns in all the bold, vibrant color the Lone Star State is known for. Through cinematic storytelling, the program will educate, inspire, and remind viewers that agriculture is more than economics; it’s about family, community, and freedom.

From farm policy to food security and cotton fields to cattle ranches, Commissioner Miller will serve as a strong voice for Texas producers while bridging the gap between rural and urban America. The premiere of Texas Our Texas will air nationwide on RFD-TV at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 18, and is available on major cable and satellite providers across the country.

“Texas agriculture feeds and clothes the world,” Miller added. “With Texas Our Texas, we’re sharing the true stories of the farmers, ranchers, and rural communities that make it happen every day. Agriculture is more than just a business in Texas; it’s our history, our identity, and our future. This show will let America see firsthand what Texas pride is all about.”

For more information on Texas Our Texas, visit this link.

The show will air on RFD-TV every Thursday at 6:30 PM CST and Tuesday at 3:30 PM CST.

