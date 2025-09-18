COMMISSIONER MILLER PRAISES FEDERAL DISASTER RECOVERY GRANTS FOR LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS

“Texas is no stranger to natural disasters and weather catastrophes. This $1 billion commitment to help livestock producers affected by floods and wildfires shows that the Trump Administration is supporting America’s farmers and ranchers when disaster strikes. This is exactly what hardworking Texans and rural families across the country need to get through, rebuild, and keep feeding the world.

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Brooke Rollins, eligible livestock producers will get disaster recovery assistance through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program for 2023 and 2024 floods and wildfires. This addition to the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) and the significant aid already delivered in recent months demonstrate the administration’s commitment to moving quickly and prioritizing producers.

It's about more than just money. It’s about survival, stewardship, and preserving a way of life that guarantees our food supply and supports rural America. Agriculture isn’t just a business; it’s the foundation of Texas and the backbone of this nation. I'm proud to stand with an administration that acts decisively, provides real relief, and assures every farmer and rancher they'll never have to face these challenges alone.”