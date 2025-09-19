Submit Release
Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Strengthens Northern California Presence from Sacramento Hub

The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases.

With a track record of over $600M in settlements, the firm is a premier choice for accident and injury victims across the Sacramento, California

Our Sacramento office has been a cornerstone of our practice for nearly six years, and its success is a testament to our commitment to this community”
— Bill Karns
SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of a major expansion in Northern California, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is highlighting its existing Sacramento office at 333 University Ave, #200, Sacramento, CA 95825 as a key hub for legal services in the region. The firm is committed to bringing its award-winning legal expertise closer to clients across the Sacramento Valley, offering top-tier legal representation for victims of negligence in cases involving car accidents, truck crashes, rideshare (Uber/Lyft) collisions, motorcycle wrecks, and wrongful death.

The Sacramento office, like the firm’s other locations, is backed by an impressive track record of success, with over 2,500 five-star reviews and over $600 million secured in settlements. The firm has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients, a testament to its legal skill and commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for every case.

In addition to its core practice areas, the firm has expanded its services to represent survivors of foster care abuse, sexual assault, and child abuse. This strategic growth demonstrates the firm's dedication to serving some of the most vulnerable members of the community, offering a new level of compassionate and dedicated advocacy.

The firm was honored as the best up-and-coming law firm in Northern California by the Sacramento Bee, and it was also recognized as a "Best Law Firm" of 2025. Its founding partners, Michael and Bill Karns, were named to The Best Lawyers in America® for the sixth straight year. This continued recognition solidifies the firm’s reputation as an emerging leader in the area.

"Our Sacramento office has been a cornerstone of our practice for nearly six years, and its success is a testament to our commitment to this community," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "We are proud to continue to serve as tireless advocates for our clients, and we look forward to expanding our legacy of compassionate and aggressive advocacy across the Sacramento Valley."

The firm's dedication to its clients is demonstrated through its transparent approach, with no-win, no-fee representation and free consultations. The legal team is prepared to handle every aspect of a case, from the initial consultation to the final settlement or verdict. This comprehensive service allows clients to focus on their recovery while the firm handles all legal complexities, including dealing with insurance companies, managing medical bills, and fighting for fair compensation.

About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys

Karns & Karns is a premier personal injury law firm with a proven track record of success, having secured hundreds of millions in settlements for clients and garnered a reputation for aggressive advocacy and client-centered service. With a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas, the firm brings extensive legal experience and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client.

