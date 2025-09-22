Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR Receives CE Marking: Advances Clinical Adoption in the European Union & United Kingdom

Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR earns CE Marking, enabling clinical adoption of NIRS across the EU & UK with strong distributor partnerships in place.

SnapshotNIR is transforming how clinicians evaluate tissue health at the point of care—and with CE marking, we can now deliver that impact to healthcare systems across Europe.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, is delighted to announce that its flagship device, SnapshotNIR, has received CE Marking. A major milestone that paves the way for commercial launch and clinical adoption of near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) across the European Union and United Kingdom.

With CE mark certification secured, Kent Imaging is proud to partner with an exceptional group of distributors to bring this technology to the European market. TapMed Medizintechnik Handels GmbH (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), MediMax Global UK Ltd. (United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland), Artech SRL (Italy), and PRHOINSA (Spain) now join a growing international network of trusted collaborators with the goal of bringing NIRS to clinicians globally.

“SnapshotNIR is a revolutionary advancement for clinicians managing complex wounds, vascular, and surgical cases,” Dr. Glyn Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Surgery at Kent Imaging said. “As a handheld device with hemoglobin concentration measurements, SnapshotNIR fills a critical gap in the European market, delivering objective and actionable data. This is without the need for contact, contrast agents, or bulky cart-based systems.”

SnapshotNIR is a portable, non-invasive device that uses NIRS to measure oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the microvasculature. It displays real-time visual maps and objective values of oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, total hemoglobin, and tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), offering clinicians unprecedented insight into tissue viability, oxygenation status, and wound healing progression.

“Near-infrared spectroscopy is transforming the way clinicians manage wounds,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Niezgoda, Chief Medical Officer of Wound Care and Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging. “SnapshotNIR delivers objective, real-time data that empowers clinicians to make faster, more confident decisions, engage patients more effectively, and ultimately improve healing outcomes. These insights can change the trajectory of a wound—from chronic and non-healing to actively progressing toward closure—which has a profound impact on patients’ quality of life. We’re proud to lead this innovation in wound care technology. As providers across the EU, UK, and beyond seek compact imaging solutions that enhance clinical confidence without disrupting workflow, SnapshotNIR stands out as the ideal device.”

Already applied in European research studies and in full clinical use across North America—SnapshotNIR has become a valuable tool in wound care, surgical recovery, and vascular assessment. Measuring tissue oxygenation trends is now recognized as a key component of care across acute, surgical, and post-acute settings.

“This is a major leap forward for Kent Imaging,” said Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging. “SnapshotNIR is transforming how clinicians evaluate tissue health at the point of care—and with CE marking, we can now deliver that impact to healthcare systems across Europe. We’re extremely proud of our product development, regulatory and operations teams, along with many other members of the company who have made this exciting product introduction in Europe a reality. We’re looking forward to working together with our international partners to expand access to this vital technology.”

This achievement marks a pivotal step in Kent Imaging’s international growth and reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, non-invasive imaging solutions that elevate clinical decision-making in wound care, vascular diagnostics, and surgical planning.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

