Job Fair Opens Doors to Careers in Tech, Construction, and Logistics in East Point on Sept. 26

Technology, Skilled Trades Contruction & Logistics Career Networking Event

MWI Workforce Institute and Microsoft Collaborate to Expand Access to Job Opportunities

This event is about opportunity, helping individuals prepare for what’s next in industries that drive our economy.” — Ahsan Manji, Board Member, MWI Workforce Institute

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Atlanta job seekers will have the chance to connect with employers, sharpen their skills, and explore career pathways in high-demand industries at a free career networking event on Friday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted at Impact Event Center, 2323 Sylvan Road, East Point, through a collaboration between MWI Workforce Institute and Microsoft.

The event will offer resume coaching and interview strategies, career resources, and an opportunity to network with Microsoft hiring managers, including a Datacenter 101 workshop designed to introduce participants to one of the fastest-growing fields supporting the digital economy.

“As conversations about artificial intelligence and digital transformation continue to dominate the job market, it is critical to create accessible spaces where people can sharpen skills, build networks and engage directly with employers,” said Ahsan Manji, Board Member, MWI Workforce Institute. “This event is about opportunity, helping individuals prepare for what’s next in industries that drive our economy.”

This networking opportunity reflects a broader commitment to workforce development. Through initiatives such as Microsoft’s Datacenter Academy, we are working together to expand access to both established and emerging career pathways.

“Microsoft is committed to ensuring that communities everywhere have access to the skills and opportunities that power the digital world,” said Jon McKenley, Microsoft Sr. Community Affairs Manager. “This networking event provides local residents with the chance to meet employers while gaining valuable training and exposure to industries shaping the future.”

Registration is strongly encouraged at https://bit.ly/CareerNetworkingEvent. For additional information, visit MWIWorkforce.org.

