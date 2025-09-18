Oregon Launches Statewide 9-1-1 Job Board to Help Fill Critical Public Safety Roles

Salem, Ore. — In response to the ongoing shortage of emergency telecommunicators across the state, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has launched a centralized 9-1-1 Job Board to help connect potential candidates with career opportunities at Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) throughout Oregon.

Oregon has 40 PSAPs statewide, and many have continuous openings for 9-1-1 dispatchers and call takers—critical roles that serve as the first point of contact during an emergency. These professionals are the calming voice on the other end of the line, guiding people through some of the most difficult moments of their lives and coordinating the right emergency response.

“9-1-1 dispatchers are true first responders,” said Aaron Askren. “They use technology, training, and critical thinking to help save lives every day. Yet, many centers across Oregon are struggling to fill these essential positions.”

To support PSAPs in their recruiting efforts, OEM partnered with the 9-1-1 community earlier this year to create a user-friendly job board that aggregates open positions from across the state. A companion interactive map, developed in March and April, allows users to easily explore job opportunities by geographic location, making it easier for job seekers to find positions that match their preferred region.

The goal of this effort is to amplify hiring opportunities for emergency telecommunicators and make it easier for Oregonians to begin a career in public safety communications.

Being a 9-1-1 dispatcher or call taker is both challenging and rewarding—requiring individuals who can stay calm under pressure, communicate clearly and effectively, and provide excellent customer service. In return, telecommunicators enjoy a dynamic career with the opportunity to make a direct impact in their community every single day.

Join the effort. Make a difference. Start your career in 9-1-1 today.

Visit the Oregon 9-1-1 Job Board page.