Governor Kotek, Attorney General Rayfield, Mayor Wilson Respond to Federal Court Ruling to Block Deployment of States’ National Guard

Today, Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issued a response to the U.S. District Court’s second ruling, which reiterated that the President lacks the authority given the circumstances on the ground in Oregon to deploy troops under 10 U.S.C. §12406, which only permits federalizing the National Guard in circumstances of invasion, rebellion, or when federal laws cannot otherwise be executed.

Governor Kotek issued the following statement:

“This ruling is another validation of the facts on the ground in Portland. It is also a clear and forceful rebuttal to President Trump’s misuse of states’ National Guard.

“The rule of law must stand. This is not just about Oregon or a handful of states anymore -- it’s about the integrity of our democracy.

“President Trump’s actions are an effort to occupy and incite cities and states that don’t share his politics, and I believe that we should expect him to continue to push the limits of his authority.

“The President can expect Oregon to stand up to him at every turn. I want to thank Attorney General Rayfield, the City of Portland Attorney’s Office, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and their teams for great, expeditious work.

“While the fight is far from over, Oregon remains united and ready to defend our values and our rights. Stay calm, stay together, stay strong.”

Attorney General Rayfield issued the following statement:

"The federal government kept pushing the line — and in response, we asked the court to bar the deployment of any state’s National Guard. That tells you everything you need to know about how serious this is. Yesterday, the court issued a thoughtful, well-reasoned opinion making clear that the President’s actions were unlawful and unnecessary. Nothing has changed since then — except more gamesmanship.

“The court recognized what we’ve said all along: there is no rebellion, no invasion, and no justification for militarizing our communities. The President cannot keep playing whack-a-mole with different states’ Guard units to get around court orders and the rule of law.”

Portland Mayor Wilson issued the following statement:

"The court affirmed what common sense tells us: if Portland does not need federal troops from Oregon, then we do not need federal troops from California – or anywhere else. Our local police officers are focused on protecting Portlanders’ right to protest peacefully and keeping our community safe. Federal troops will not make our community safer, period.”

