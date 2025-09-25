Yasiel Puig, Leona Sports, Don Moriarity and Cal Dental USA Host 'Train With Us' Baseball Clinic in Van Nuys

asiel Puig partners with the Wild Horse Foundation and Cal Dental USA to support community health and youth programs across Southern California.

Join MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig, Leona Sports, Don Moriarity & Cal Dental USA in Van Nuys for a youth baseball clinic with pro training & VIP experiences

We’re proud to partner with Yasiel Puig, Don Moriarity and Cal Dental USA to create a camp that gives young athletes real skills, exposure and opportunities.” — Lissette Cabaret, CEO of Leona Sports

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig , Leona Sports CEO Lissette Cabaret, Cub Scout Don Moriarity, and Cal Dental USA are proud to present the “Train With Us” Baseball Clinic, an immersive two-day training experience for athletes ages 7–18. Taking place Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Birmingham High School Baseball Field in Van Nuys, the clinic brings together world-class instruction, data-driven performance metrics, and an exclusive VIP experience designed to help athletes showcase their abilities to coaches and scouts.The “Train With Us” Baseball Clinic combines the expertise of MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig, the leadership of Leona Sports, the scouting network of Don Moriarity, and the community support of Cal Dental USA to deliver a camp unlike any other in Southern California. With hands-on instruction, professional-grade metrics, and recruiting tools, athletes will gain both the skills and the exposure they need to take their game to the next level.Elite Instruction and Cutting-Edge MetricsProfessional Instruction from MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig: Hands-on skills training and personalized tips from one of baseball’s most dynamic players.Highlight/Recruiting Video: A pro-quality video capturing each athlete’s skills and camp experience, ideal for showcasing talent to college coaches and scouts.Performance Metrics: Pro-grade tools to measure 60-yard dash, throwing velocity, and exit velocity, giving athletes the data they need to demonstrate speed, power, and arm strength.Mentorship and Networking: Direct access to MLB-certified agents and professional scouts to discuss the path to college and professional baseball.Camp ScheduleAges 7–13: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Saturday & Sunday)Ages 14–18: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Saturday & Sunday)VIP Lunch with Yasiel Puig: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (Saturday only – limited spots available; lunch provided)Packages Available2-Day Clinic: $399VIP Experience: $599 (includes the 2-Day Clinic plus VIP Lunch with Puig, personalized signed baseball, added instruction from Puig, and access to a professional scout and MLB-certified agent)Special Add-On: $149 Highlight/Recruiting Video + Pro-Level MetricsVIP participants will enjoy lunch with Yasiel Puig, receive a signed baseball, gain personalized tips, and have direct access to an MLB-certified agent and professional scout for questions about the path to becoming a pro player.Meet the Team Behind “Train With Us”Yasiel Puig: MLB All-Star bringing major-league expertise to grassroots development.Leona Sports (CEO Lissette Cabaret): Representing athletes, creating pathways for young talent, and leading event logistics.Don Moriarity: GM of Chicago Cubs SoCal Scout Team with over 300 players advanced to universities, 31 drafted into MLB, and alumni including Kevin Pillar, Lucas Giolito, and Max Fried.Cal Dental USA: Official sponsor supporting community-based youth programs and athletic development.TORQ Sports: Delivering data-driven performance tracking and recruiting video packages for serious athletes.Why “Train With Us” MattersThis clinic is more than just a baseball camp — it’s a stepping stone. With the combined expertise of Puig, Leona Sports, Don Moriarity, Cal Dental USA, and TORQ Sports, athletes will receive elite training, tangible performance data, and recruiting resources designed to help them get noticed by coaches and scouts nationwide.Registration DetailsSpots are limited. Athletes and parents are encouraged to secure their place early by registering online at https://puigbaseballclinic.com/ About the PartnersYasiel Puig is an MLB All-Star known for his energy, power, and dedication to youth development.Leona Sports, led by CEO Lissette Cabaret, specializes in athlete management and event execution, creating opportunities for young players.Don Moriarity is a Chicago Cubs SoCal Scout Team GM with decades of experience advancing young athletes to college and professional baseball.Cal Dental USA operates over 20 dental offices across Southern California and is dedicated to supporting programs that encourage health, education, and personal growth.TORQ Sports empowers athletes with pro-level data tracking and recruiting videos to elevate their exposure to scouts and coaches.

