Cal Dental USA Appoints Dr. Ki Lee as Lead Dentist to Drive LANAP and Digital Dentistry Expansion

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal Dental USA , one of Southern California’s leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Ki Lee as its new Lead Dentist, succeeding Dr. Sean Sunyoto. This transition underscores Cal Dental USA’s ongoing commitment to innovation, advanced digital dentistry , and delivering accessible, patient-focused care.For more than a decade, Cal Dental USA has grown rapidly by combining in-house digital dental laboratories, community-driven care, and a mission to make dental services both affordable and high-quality. The appointment of Dr. Lee further solidifies its leadership position as one of the most dynamic DSOs in California and beyond.Dr. Ki Lee: A Proven Leader in Advanced DentistryWith 19 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Ki Lee brings unparalleled expertise to his new role. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Korean, Dr. Lee reflects the diversity of the patients Cal Dental USA serves across its network of offices.Dr. Lee’s advanced training includes:Cosmetic Dentistry – Instituto de Estudios en Odontología Avanzada, Monterey, MexicoOral Surgery & Periodontal Therapy – University of Cayetano Heredia, Lima, PeruImplant Training – Hiosen, Seoul, KoreaOrthodontics in General Dentistry – California Academy of General Dentistry, SacramentoBotox Therapy in Dentistry – California Academy of General Dentistry, SacramentoLANAPCertified DentistHe is also a proud member of the American Dental Association.Driving Innovation: LANAP and Digital DentistryDr. Lee has already made a significant impact within Cal Dental USA by implementing LANAP® (Laser-Assisted New Attachment Procedure) across its offices. This minimally invasive therapy for gum disease highlights the organization’s commitment to introducing advanced, patient-friendly treatments.Additionally, Dr. Lee has spearheaded the adoption of digital dentistry techniques, streamlining workflows, reducing costs, and improving precision in crowns, implants, and restorative treatments. His leadership has positioned Cal Dental USA as a model for how DSOs can integrate technology to benefit patients.Earlier this year, Dr. Lee engaged with the team during the Annual Glidewell DSO Meeting, where alongside Founder Dr. John Kim, Dr. Feng Liu, Dr. Michael Kennedy, Dr salaheddin marashi, CEO James Jones, and Regional Manager David Linarte, he shared his vision that reinforced Cal Dental USA’s commitment to innovation and patient-centered care.A Seamless Transition in LeadershipDr. Lee steps into the role previously held by Dr. Sean Sunyoto, who helped guide Cal Dental USA through its growth phase. This transition ensures continuity of care and reflects the organization’s confidence in Dr. Lee’s vision for the future.“Dr. Lee is not just a skilled dentist—he’s an innovator and a leader,” said James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA. “From advancing LANAP therapy to leading our digital dentistry initiatives, he embodies the patient-centered, forward-thinking values that define Cal Dental USA. We are excited to see him guide us into this next chapter.”Looking Ahead: National Leadership and Future EngagementAs part of Cal Dental USA’s vision for national growth, CEO James Jones, alongside Founder Dr. John Kim, DDS, and Marketing Director Adrian McCovey, will represent the organization at the Annual Future of Dentistry Roundtable, September 29–30, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.This premier industry event brings together the nation’s top dental leaders to discuss the future of DSOs, innovation in digital dentistry, and strategies to make oral healthcare more accessible. Cal Dental USA’s participation signals its rising influence and ongoing commitment to shaping the next era of dentistry.About Cal Dental USACal Dental USA is a vertically integrated Dental Service Organization headquartered in Southern California. With a network of offices across Los Angeles and Orange County, the company is dedicated to preserving natural teeth, lowering patient costs, and making dental care more accessible to diverse communities.Through its in-house dental laboratory, supply chain efficiencies, and community-based initiatives, Cal Dental USA has built a reputation for innovation, affordability, and excellence in oral healthcare.

