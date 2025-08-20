NBA Legends Join Cal Dental USA and Palos Verdes Breakers for First-Ever 5-Week Youth Basketball Camp on the Hill

“NBA legends and rising stars joined Cal Dental USA and the Palos Verdes Breakers for the first-ever 5-week youth basketball camp, June 9–August 15, 2025.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As students in the Palos Verdes School District return to school this week, the community also celebrates a summer to remember. Cal Dental USA , in partnership with the Palos Verdes Breakers, proudly hosted its first-ever 5-week Youth Summer Basketball Camp, which ran from June 9 to August 15, 2025. The program brought together local families, rising athletes, and some of the biggest names in basketball, all united by a single mission: to give back to the city that has given so much.A Historic First for the HillWhat began as a vision to inspire the next generation turned into a landmark event for the South Bay and beyond. Over five transformative weeks, campers experienced top-level training, mentorship, and once-in-a-lifetime access to legends of the game. The Palos Verdes Breakers—now proudly recognized as the #1 AAU program on the Hill—teamed up with Cal Dental USA to ensure that this camp was more than just basketball. It became a celebration of resilience, character, and community pride.A Star-Studded Lineup of MentorsEach week of camp offered something extraordinary. Athletes not only sharpened their skills on the court but also received life lessons from NBA veterans and icons whose stories transcended basketball.Highlights included: NBA Champion & Hall of Famer James Worthy , who closed out the program with a powerful message on perseverance and teamwork, inspiring both kids and parents alike.Trentyn Flowers, LA Clippers’ rising star, who electrified the gym with his energy and showed campers what dedication to the game can achieve.Casper Ware Jr., two-time Big West Player of the Year, NBA vet, overseas standout, and Drew League legend, whose journey from Long Beach to global success encouraged players to dream beyond borders.Sik Wit It, And1 mixtape legend, who reminded everyone that creativity and joy belong at the heart of basketball.Craig “Rhino” Smith, NBA veteran, who pushed athletes to embrace toughness, grit, and consistency.A.C. Green, NBA Champion and the league’s Iron Man, who delivered timeless lessons on discipline, endurance, and leadership.Honoring Leadership and CommunityThe camp was also honored to welcome Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor David Bradley , whose support underscored the importance of community partnerships in shaping the lives of young athletes. Mayor Bradley praised the initiative as a model for how local organizations can come together to enrich the lives of youth while strengthening the community.A Message From the BreakersCoach Frank, head coach of the Palos Verdes Breakers, reflected on the magnitude of the event:“This camp wasn’t just about basketball—it was about giving kids the confidence to believe in themselves. To have NBA legends and today’s rising stars step onto our courts and invest their time into our youth was historic. Palos Verdes has always been special, but this summer proved we are building a legacy that will last for generations.”Looking AheadThe success of this inaugural camp has set the stage for even greater things to come. Cal Dental USA and the Palos Verdes Breakers are already planning future programs, with the goal of expanding opportunities for young athletes while continuing to make community impact a priority.As the school year begins, the legacy of the Summer of 2025 will echo throughout the Hill: a summer when NBA legends, local leaders, and the community came together to inspire the next generation—on and off the court.Cal Dental USA & Palos Verdes Breakers – Building Champions, Building Community.

