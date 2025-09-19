Inaugural Design WAH! Opens International Doors For Singapore IP Designers

Design WAH! Exhibitor at FLAsia 2025 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade Industry, Ms. Gan Siow Huang Visiting Design WAH! Showcase Design WAH! Showcase at FLAsia 2025

SINGAPORE, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural DesignWAH! Showcase, which supports Singapore Intellectual Property (IP) designers in accessing international opportunities, takes place from 18 to 20 September 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. The showcase is part of the FLAsia Singapore 2025 event that is organised by the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore), in conjunction with Singapore Design Week.

The event was officially opened by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade Industry, Ms. Gan Siow Huang, who also visited the Design WAH! showcase to meet participating designers and schools. The minister’s presence underscored the government’s commitment to support Singapore’s design IP ecosystem and help local talents scale internationally.

“Design WAH! marks the first time Singapore IP designers step onto a global business platform. By showcasing at a franchising and licensing trade show, we place design where it matters most, in front of brand owners, investors, and the business community. In an era of AI and global competition, our designers must move beyond capabilities to create IP that can be protected, scaled, and commercialised,” said Mr. Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans.

The showcase presents works from eight independent designers and five design schools, carefully curated for their originality, distinct vision, and commercial potential. Designers were selected based on their creative identity, readiness for international markets, and ability to represent Singapore’s next wave of IP talent.

Featured Independent Designers (in alphabetical order):

Erika (ig: @erikartoon)

Illustrator blending anime, video games, and dark Asian folklore into bold art where cute meets horror.

Jayne Ong (IG: @hello_jayne)

Known as Hello Jayne, she creates playful yet thoughtful visual works blending imagination with daily life.

Jun Yi Hu (IG: @birkbushka)

Designer of Birkbushka, a nostalgic storybook world filled with soft colours, small wonders, and playful characters.

Li En (IG: @quietkindleworks)

Multidisciplinary artist turning ideas into art toys and handcrafted objects through illustration, 3D, and motion.

Nadya Widjaja (IG: @noodsly)

Creator of Noodsly, a whimsical universe sharing Southeast Asian flavours and stories through quirky characters and adventures.

Qi (IG: @berry_winkle_)

Brings Bird Bois to life, a quirky bird gang turned into collectible merchandise inspired by everyday adventures.

Sara Ho (IG: @sara.street)

Illustrator behind Sara Street, home to Laura the grumpy rabbit and other moody, silly characters.

Shimin Ng (IG: @minishistudios)

Founder of MINISHI, a 3D studio crafting immersive worlds through animation, visual identity, and designer toys.

Participating Design Schools (in alphabetical order):

3dsense Media School: Asia’s leading creative arts school, specialising in VFX, Animation, and Game Art.

MAGES Institute of Excellence: MAGES Art offers concept and game art training, shaping the future of visual storytelling.

Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA): Singapore’s pioneer arts institution with deep roots in Southeast Asian identity.

Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP): School of Design & Media with top-tier programmes in animation, VFX, design, and games.

Temasek Polytechnic: Known for AI-driven, interdisciplinary design education and award-winning innovation.

Design WAH! is more than a showcase, it represents Creativeans and FLAsia’s commitment to give Singapore’s designers cross-border exposure, viable business pathways, and a platform to grow design IP for a worldwide platform. More than a showcase, it represents a national commitment to give Singapore’s designers cross-border exposure, viable business pathways, and a platform to grow design IP for a worldwide platform.

“At FLAsia, we believe in building connections across markets, and Design WAH! is a natural extension of that mission. Partnering with Creativeans allows us to showcase Singapore’s design talent across borders while creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration with brands, investors, and cultural leaders. Together, we are highlighting the originality of Singapore’s designers and opening new pathways for their ideas to flourish across borders,” said Mr. Gan Shee Wen, President of the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore).

Alongside these global business connections, Design WAH! also looks to the future of design through technology. The showcase partners with HOVARLAY, a pioneering MarTech platform headquartered in Singapore that transforms how brands engage audiences through no-code augmented reality (AR). By blending technology with creativity, HOVARLAY empowers emerging Singaporean designers to push creative limits and explore new market possibilities that reach beyond Singapore.

“We see AR not just as a tool, but as a catalyst for how design IP can live, breathe, and grow beyond traditional formats. By giving Singapore’s designers a stage to experiment with immersive storytelling, we’re helping them shape new kinds of cultural and commercial connections that resonate worldwide,” said Mr. Brian Tay, Co-Founder of HOVARLAY.

At Design WAH!, visitors will step into interactive exhibits and immersive showcases that bring Singapore’s creativity to life. For businesses, brands, and educators, the event is a direct gateway to connect with the next generation of designers and explore opportunities spanning product innovation, cultural initiatives, and international market growth.

About Creativeans

Creativeans is an award-winning brand and design consultancy headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Milan and Jakarta. Guided by a multidisciplinary approach, Creativeans helps organisations transform their brands, products, and experiences through strategy, design, and innovation. Recognised for its impactful design work across industries, Creativeans is committed to shaping meaningful brands that thrive in today’s global marketplace. Find out more at www.creativeans.com

About Design WAH!

Design WAH! is a showcase dedicated to celebrating the bold imagination of Singapore’s emerging designers. It spotlights original ideas with the potential to grow into internationally recognised intellectual property (IP), from innovative services and product concepts to immersive world-building narratives. By connecting creativity with global markets, Design WAH! creates real commercial opportunities and serves as a launchpad for Singapore’s next generation of design talents. Find out more at: https://designwah.sg/

About Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore)

FLA (Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore's franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore's knowledge-based economy, FLA (Singapore) promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, thus contributing to turning Singapore as a regional franchise and license hub. www.flasingapore.org/

