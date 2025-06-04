Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS) Elects Kimming Yap as Vice President to Champion Strategic Design for Impact

Kimming Yap, Vice President of the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS) Celebrating New Leadership at DBCS From left: Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans and Vice President of the Design Business Chamber Singapore; Hong Khai Seng, Founder and Director of Studio Dojo, and President of the Design Business Chamber Singapore.

Creativeans’ Managing Director Kimming Yap joins DBCS leadership to advance strategic design for business innovation and community impact.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creativeans, an award-winning brand and design consultancy headquartered in Singapore, proudly announces that its Managing Director, Kimming Yap, has been elected Vice President of the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS).

As a driving force in Asia’s design industry, Kimming’s appointment underscores the increasing importance of purposeful design in shaping business success and social progress. In his new leadership role, Kimming will work closely with the DBCS President and Executive Committee to strengthen Singapore’s design ecosystem, foster cross-sector collaboration, and champion design as a strategic lever for innovation, resilience, and community-building.

Elevating the Role of Design in Business

Founded in 1985, the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS) is the nation’s largest multidisciplinary design chamber, committed to promoting design-led thinking and nurturing a forward-thinking design community. DBCS plays a key role in connecting government agencies, businesses, and design professionals to support national goals such as innovation-driven growth, economic diversification, and social inclusion.

According to Singapore’s Design Industry Manpower Plan by DesignSingapore Council, the local design sector contributes S$2.13 billion in value-add to GDP, with over 55,000 professionals working across design services, tech, urban planning, and business innovation. As Singapore strengthens its position as a global innovation hub, design leadership has become essential for enterprises to remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Driving Purposeful, Future-Ready Design

Kimming Yap brings over 15 years of experience leading transformative branding and design projects across Asia and Europe. Under his leadership, Creativeans has delivered impact-driven design for SMEs, MNCs, and public sector organisations, with notable work spanning sustainability, healthcare, heritage, and digital transformation.

Now, as Vice President of the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS), Kimming is focused on advancing key priorities, including:

• Strengthening design innovation across Singapore’s business landscape

• Empowering SMEs to embrace design thinking as a growth tool

• Fostering young design talent through education, mentorship, and global exposure

• Promoting cross-border design collaboration to support ASEAN regional development

“Design is often seen merely as aesthetics or decoration, but its true value lies much deeper. It’s about tackling complex challenges, creating meaningful solutions, and ultimately improving people’s lives. Over the years, I have witnessed how thoughtful design can become a catalyst for positive change, not just within businesses but across society as a whole. Taking on this role, I feel privileged to join and collaborate with a passionate community dedicated to harnessing the power of design. Together, we will strive to ensure design remains a force that drives innovation, solves real problems, and creates lasting impact for both organisations and the communities they serve.” Said Kimming Yap

A Shared Commitment to Innovation and Impact

Creativeans remains dedicated to promoting design excellence and contributing to Singapore’s creative economy. Through strategic advisory, capability-building programmes, and partnerships with organisations such as DBCS, the firm continues to push the boundaries of what design can achieve in today’s interconnected world.

Kimming’s appointment as Vice President of the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS) reflects both his personal commitment and Creativeans’ broader mission: to shape a better future through design that is strategic, inclusive, and future-ready.

