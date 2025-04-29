Creativeans Honoured as Gold Winner at the 2025 Indigo Design Award, Celebrating Global Creative Excellence

Rebranding Singapore’s leading Kueh Pie Tee brand with a vibrant new identity Position Lawe to be highly relational by enhancing and emphasising the emotional components of its brand, people, and services. Rebranding Interior Construction Company For Designers & Consultants

Recognised for outstanding branding and website design, Creativeans wins Gold and Silver at the Indigo Design Award 2025 for Red Lips, Lawe, and Minimax.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creativeans, an award-winning brand and design consultancy, is proud to announce its latest achievement at the prestigious Indigo Design Award 2025. The consultancy has been honoured with multiple accolades, including Gold and Silver awards across branding and website design categories, recognising the exceptional work done for Red Lips, Lawe, and Minimax.

Leading the celebration is the rebranding of Red Lips, a contemporary Singaporean food brand inspired by Peranakan heritage. Creativeans’ bold rebranding strategy for Red Lips earned a Gold Winner in Branding for Food. By infusing cultural authenticity with modern vibrancy, Creativeans created a dynamic brand identity that captures the spirit of culinary adventure. “Red Lips’ rebranding journey has been an exciting fusion of tradition and innovation," said Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans. "This transformation strengthens their position as a leader in the food industry, connecting with a wider audience while honouring their roots of quality and authenticity."

Lawe, a social enterprise from Indonesia, was awarded Gold in Branding and Silver in Website Design for Social Change. The brand refresh centred on the essence of "Weaving Dreams," symbolising Lawe’s mission to empower women and preserve Indonesia’s weaving heritage. Fitria Werdiningsih, Business Unit Manager of Lawe Indonesia, expressed her gratitude:

"We are incredibly grateful for Creativeans’ creativity, patience, and guidance throughout our rebranding journey. Thank you for helping us bring our new brand to life."

Meanwhile, Minimax, an interior construction company in Singapore, clinched two Silver Awards in Branding for Graphic Design and Branding for Interior. The rebranding showcases Minimax’s unique positioning as "Builders for Designers," simplifying the construction journey for interior designers.

"With its refined brand positioning, Minimax effortlessly meets the complex demands of the modern interior construction landscape," added Kimming Yap. "This strategic rebranding elevates their market presence and solidifies their reputation as trusted partners for design professionals."

These wins at the Indigo Design Award 2025 reaffirm Creativeans’ commitment to build brands that matter, blending strategic thinking, creativity, and cultural relevance. As Creativeans continues to partner with forward-thinking businesses, these achievements mark another milestone in its journey of helping brands make a meaningful impact across industries and communities.

About Creativeans

Creativeans is an award-winning brand and design consultancy with offices in Singapore, Milan, and Jakarta. Established in 2012, Creativeans has built a reputation for building brands that matter, helping businesses make a meaningful impact through strategic branding and design innovation. Guided by proprietary methodologies such as BrandBuilder® and EDIT Design Thinking®, Creativeans provides solutions across branding, business design, UI/UX design, packaging design, communication design, and sustainability design.

