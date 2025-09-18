Re: Interstate 89 NB Exit 17 Off Ramp Closure
Roadway has re-opened. Drive safe!
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Sent: Thursday, September 18, 2025 10:09 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Interstate 89 NB Exit 17 Off Ramp Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Williston Vermont State Police
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 NB Exit 17 off ramp in Colchester is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for the next one to two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
