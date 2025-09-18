Re: Interstate 89 NB Exit 17 Off Ramp Closure

State of Vermont

Interstate 89 NB Exit 17 off ramp in Colchester is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for the next one to two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



