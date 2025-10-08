PODS® Phoenix Expands with New Facility to Meet Growing Demand Across the Valley

Harbor Park Groundbreaking. Image courtesy of J. Lauren PR Lane Moore at Harbor Park Groundbreaking. Image courtesy of J. Lauren PR

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PODS® Phoenix, a local franchise of PODS® Moving and Storage, has officially broken ground on a new, state-of-the-art facility in Glendale. This new location will significantly expand the company's capacity to serve the entire Phoenix metropolitan area.

The new facility is located in the Glen Harbor Business Park and is part of the Harbor Park industrial complex, a two-building project totaling 163,364 square feet being developed by Creation, a Phoenix-based real estate developer, in partnership with QuarterMoore. PODS Phoenix will occupy a 108,865-square-foot, build-to-suit facility that will serve as its new hub for local operations.

“Harbor Park provides PODS® Phoenix with a prime location, increased capacity, and the ability to better serve customers throughout the Valley,” said Lane Moore, Managing Partner of PODS® Phoenix and QuarterMoore. “For more than 20 years, we’ve been proud to be a part of this community, serving residents and businesses with their moving and storage needs. This expansion is about continuing that commitment.”

PODS® Phoenix has been a stable and trusted partner for local residents and businesses, providing comfort and excellent service for all moving and storage needs. Backed by an expansive fleet of trucks and hundreds of thousands of completed deliveries, PODS® Phoenix offers local and long-distance service across the greater metropolitan area, from Glendale to Scottsdale, Chandler, and beyond. In addition to flexible moving options, PODS® has seen rising demand for its secure, climate-controlled storage option.

"With the addition of the new Glendale facility and our existing location in Chandler, PODS® Phoenix now has 215,000 square feet of storage space to serve the Valley," said Steven Figueroa, Regional Manager of PODS® Phoenix and PODS® Tucson. “PODS® Phoenix provides safe, reliable storage at our East and West Valley facilities, with a professional team handling scheduling and transportation, making moving and storage effortless.”

LGE Design Build, one of the Southwest’s leading design-build construction firms, is leading the construction and design of Harbor Park. Completion is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

About PODS® Phoenix and PODS® Tucson

When PODS® pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS® provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS® network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS® provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. For more information, visit PODS.com

