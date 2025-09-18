Branded Hospitality Media Powers Connections and Conversations at FSTEC 2025 as Official Influencer Sponsor

Branded Hospitality Logo

Branded Hospitality Media brought storytelling and networking to FSTEC 2025 with a pop-up podcast studio and its signature Cocktails & Connections.

FSTEC gave us the chance to sit down with incredible leaders across hospitality and technology, capturing their insights and building the connections that drive our industry forward.” — Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media brought its storytelling and networking magic to FSTEC 2025 in Orlando, FL, serving as the official Influencer Sponsor and delivering multiple high-energy activations that amplified industry voices and created meaningful connections.At the center of Branded’s presence was a Pop-Up Podcast Studio in the FSTEC Marketplace, co-sponsored by Amazon Business. Hosts Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling recorded exclusive new episodes of The Hospitality Hangout with influential leaders including Deric Rosenbaum (Groucho’s Deli), Tim Newton (Long John Silver’s), Eric Knott (Tiki Taco), Brittany Mercer (Cowboy Chicken), and Mehdi Zarhloul (Crazy Pita).Branded also teamed up with the DIRECTV for Business National Accounts team for a special content series focused on the role of music, entertainment, and rooting for the underdogs. Guests included Roland Gonzalez (Church’s Texas Chicken), Kenneth Brooks (Miller’s Ale House), Michael Beacham (California Pizza Kitchen), Brooks Schaden and Shannon McNiel (Tom’s Watch Bar), MJ Worsham (Five Guys), Jim Grandahl (DIRECTV), Steve Lieber (BurgerFi), Tim Newton (Long John Silver’s), Kevin Bentley (Jollibee), and Jim Bitticks (Dave’s Hot Chicken).To round out the week, Branded hosted its signature Cocktails & Connections party, co-sponsored with Amazon Business, Adyen, Toast, and Ziosk. The high-energy evening gathered operators, founders, investors, and technology leaders for a night of conversation and celebration.“FSTEC is all about the ideas and relationships that push hospitality forward,” said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “By spotlighting leaders through live podcasts, celebrating entertainment with DIRECTV, and creating community at Cocktails & Connections, we’re proud to amplify the stories shaping the future of foodservice.”

Hospitality Hangout and Amazon Business LIVE from FSTEC

