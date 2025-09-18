Iowa Department of Education releases new school performance ratings

Using the same high expectations as last year, nearly 56% of 1,276 total schools performed in the top three performance categories in 2024-25 and more than 41% moved up one or more rating categories from last year

The Iowa Department of Education today released new Iowa School Performance Profiles for the 2024-25 school year, providing critical, transparent information for families, educators and communities on how Iowa’s schools are serving all students. The new ratings show overall scores improved using the same high expectations as last year, with nearly 56% of schools performing in the top three of six rating categories, up ten percentage points compared to 46% of schools last year.

“Iowa’s unified accountability system was designed in partnership with educators and communities to inform and advance continuous school improvement,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “With our teachers, school leaders, and families working together to accelerate student learning, Iowa’s School Performance Profiles show impressive gains overall and among schools identified in need of support. Iowa’s continued commitment to evidence-based practices, instructional leadership and accountability is imperative, and we celebrate the hard work that led to these remarkable gains in early literacy and science proficiency, work-based learning attainment and attendance.”

This is the second year of designations and ratings using Iowa’s unified accountability system approved by the U.S. Department of Education in 2024.The accountability system uses a clear, streamlined set of core indicators to provide an overall score and performance rating for all public schools. Rating categories include exceptional (highest performing), high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority/comprehensive (lowest performing). Overall scores increased to 63.3% of possible points earned in 2024-25, up from 61% in 2023-24. Of 1,276 total schools, 528 schools moved up one or more rating categories.

Indicators focus on proficiency in English language arts, mathematics and science, student academic growth, chronic absenteeism and attendance growth among all K-12 schools. High school ratings include two additional measures—graduation rates and a postsecondary readiness indicator measuring work-based learning experiences and college credit attained by students. The addition of industry-recognized credential attainment while in high school is underway for future reporting cycles.

The Iowa School Performance Profiles website also shows schools identified for support and improvement to meet requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Designated last year for a three-year cycle, 35 schools are in need of comprehensive support and improvement (CSI), representing the lowest performing five percent of all Title I public schools.

In 2024-25, the Iowa Department of Education provided over 6,000 hours of school-based expert leadership support and classroom coaching and modeling in Iowa’s 35 CSI schools. Thirty-two (32) of those increased their overall scores from last year, up an average of 5.4 percentage points and 8 CSI schools increased more than 10 percentage points following their implementation of evidence-based instructional practices supported by their local communities, boards and the Iowa Department of Education.

Targeted support and improvement (TSI) schools are identified based on the achievement gaps experienced by a student group. In 2025, 136 of 377 TSI schools identified in 2024 were able to exit TSI status by ensuring all students are supported in meeting high expectations. Ninety-nine (99) TSI schools were newly identified as TSI in 2025, and 233 TSI schools identified in 2024 did not exit status in 2025. In total, the number of TSI schools dropped by 39 schools, decreasing 10 percent from 377 in 2024 to 338 in 2025.

The Iowa School Performance Profiles, launched in 2018 to meet the requirements of the federal ESSA law, meets state and federal requirements to publish report cards reflecting the performance of all public schools. Additional data included in the school performance ratings are available under the Additional Metrics drop-down on the website. This includes measures such as educator effectiveness, postsecondary enrollment, staff retention and per pupil expenditures.

For more information, visit iaschoolperformance.gov.