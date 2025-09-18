An international star shines in Brazil at Amazônia Live, uniting music and climate action

Mariah lights up Brazil with a dazzling performance at Amazonia Live

Gig included a performance on floating stage in the Amazon, sponsored by Vale

BELEM, BRAZIL, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global superstar Mariah Carey delivered a landmark performance on a floating stage in the Amazon rainforest as part of Amazônia Live - Hoje e Sempre (Amazon Live –Today and Always), a movement uniting music and climate action. Promoted by Rock in Rio and The Town, with Vale as the main sponsor, the event shone a light on the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest and aired nationwide in Brazil on Multishow and TV Globo on 17 September. With this partnership, Vale, present in the Amazon for over 40 years, reinforced its position focusedon combining development with preservation.Alongside Mariah, renowned artists from the Pará music scene including Dona Onete, Joelma, Gaby Amarantos and Zaynara, took to the stage on a spectacular 13.2-tonne megastructure shaped like a Victoria Amazonica water lily; a symbol of the region, temporarily installed on the Guamá River.Together, they united in a one-of-a-kind performance to amplify the global call for forest preservation, celebrating the resilience, creativity, and empowerment of the Amazon and its people.“With our sponsorship of Amazônia Live, we seek to engage people in the cause of forest preservation, while valuing the region's culture. Our participation in the event reflected our commitment to acting in a more sustainable manner; connecting culture, environmental preservation, community support, and socio-economic development,” said Leandro Modé, Vale's Director of Communications and Brand.Mangueirão also welcomes artistsIn addition to the TV special, the city of Belém will host a free event at the Mangueirão stadium on 20 September, featuring regional and national artists. Singer Ivete Sangalo will close a day of performances which include the queen of technomelody Viviane Batidão, and the Lambateria Baile Show featuring singer Lia Sophia.The Amazônia Live - Hoje e Sempre project also includes a documentary capturing the behind-the-scenes of this iconic movement, promising to celebrate Pará and Brazil.Support for sustainable socio-environmental projectsAs part of the The Amazônia Live – Hoje e Sempre movement, a R$ 2 million call for proposals is already benefiting six initiatives across the Belém Metropolitan Region. These projects are focused on entrepreneurship, the bioeconomy, and empowering forest communities.

