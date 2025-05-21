Frasers Property UK collaborates with Koba to introduce premium flexible workspaces at The Rowe

Koba at The Rowe

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frasers Property has secured a lease with Koba, a premium, evidence-based sustainable workspace provider that will be occupying 24,548 sq ft. at The Rowe in Whitechapel, London.Koba will occupy the fifth and sixth floors of The Rowe, offering premium private office suites for individuals and teams of up to 200. The space will include plug-and-play meeting rooms, coworking areas, breakout spaces and private terraces with city views. This marks Koba’s first London location, following the success of its first WELL-certified workspace in Manchester.Koba provides sustainable and flexible workspaces built on evidence-based, environmentally responsible principles. Committed to circular design, health and wellbeing, Koba creates work environments that support both people and the planet.Paul Nellist, Managing Director at Koba, commented: "It was important for us to choose the right building and a mission-aligned partner for our first London location - we have that with The Rowe and Frasers Property UK. Koba has been built from the ground up and centred around three key pillars - Health, Wellbeing and Sustainability – which makes us the perfect match.”He further added: “After launching the world’s first WELL-certified flexible workspace in Manchester, we are delighted to bring our premium, sustainability-focused offering to The Rowe. I’ve got no doubt that our product, coupled with the rich amenities the building has on offer, including private terraces, rooftop garden and a ground floor café, will elevate The Rowe as the go-to location for flex in this part of the city. We look forward to partnering with Frasers Property UK and launching the space in Q3.”James Smith, Commercial Director at Frasers Property UK, said: "We’re excited to be welcoming Koba to The Rowe. The quality of Koba’s product and service offerings and its commitment to sustainability align closely with Frasers Property and the premium workspaces at The Rowe. At Frasers Property, sustainability is a big part of what we do, shaping how we design and deliver workspaces for the future. We’re pleased Koba shares this ethos and has chosen The Rowe as its first London location.”This latest deal builds on recent leasing activity at The Rowe, with 7,092 sq. ft. of office space previously leased in February.Developed, owned and managed by Frasers Property UK, The Rowe is a 165,500 sq ft creative office development in Whitechapel, London, redefining contemporary workspaces with its cutting-edge design. It provides office spaces spread across 12 floors ranging from 6,000 to 94,188 sq ft, with both fully-fitted and unfitted options available. Designed to enhance the workspace experience for its occupiers, The Rowe features an 8,408 sq ft rooftop terrace, a 12th-floor bar, private terraces on every floor, a café and artwork by globally renowned artists.The Rowe prioritises sustainability, incorporating 100% renewable electricity, smart sub-metering and sustainably sourced materials. It also holds a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ New Construction certification and offers end-of-trip facilities, making The Rowe a low-carbon, tech-enabled workspace in London.Recently, The Rowe has undergone significant upgrades to further enhance its welcoming environment, reinforcing its reputation for cutting-edge design and innovation. As part of this transformation, 25,000 sq ft of fitted office space has been introduced across the third and fourth floors, enabling occupiers to move in and start operations immediately while benefiting from premium amenities and a best-in-class workspace.

